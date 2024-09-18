How to Get the New Ghost Ri-Durr Skin in Fortnite
Leakers have revealed that a Ghostrider skin is coming to Fortnite tomorrow. Here's how to get the new Ghost Ri-Durrr skin.
Fortnite has been dropping a mad amount of skins the last few days as part of the arrival of it's newest Marvel collaboration. For this reason, most of the new skins have been super heroes and villains. The most recent is a skin inspired by Ghost Rider.
How to Get the Ghost Ri-Durrr Skin Bundle
The Ghost Ri-Durrr skin will be available tomorrow in Fortnite's Shop. This means you'll have to shell over V-Bucks to unlock it rather than completing challenges or grinding the battle pass.
The Ghost Ri-Durrr skin is available solo for 1,500 V-Bucks but is also part of a full bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks. Here's what leakers say it will include:
- "Ghost Ri-Durrr" Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
- "Mephisto's Spatula" Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- "Grillflames" Wrap: Unknown Price
- "The Ri-Durrr" Loading Screen: Bundle Included
Fans are excited for the arrival of Ghost Rider, who has had many versions throughout his time as a Marvel character. He is most commonly depicted as an anti-hero with a flaming skull and a motorcycle, often with a very dark backstory. He will take on a more goofy appearance in Fortnite, however.