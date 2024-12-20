How to Get Guardians of the Galaxy Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Marvel is a strangely large Universe and there are thousands of characters who wield immense power within it. Though classics like the amazing Spider-Man and godly Thor are staples in Fortnite's Marvel collection, the Guardians of the Galaxy haven't gotten as much attention lately. However, that's all about to change in Winterfest 2024.
RELATED: How to Get Mariah Carey in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, Free Emote
The Guardians of the Galaxy are a powerful group of Marvel characters from deep in outer space. They include people of both kind and evil natures, but fans seem to love every last one of them, even the hilarious Groot. As Fortnite isn't shy in introducing powerful superheroes into its battle royale, we're going to explain to you how to get the newest Guardians of the Galaxy cosmetics.
How to Get Guardian of the Galaxy Skins in Fortnite
You won't be able to buy each Guardian of the Galaxy individually in the Item Shop. Instead, you'll need to purchase the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack at the bottom of the shop's menu. There's currently a skin for Groot, Drax, and even Mantis to collect, though other Guardians sometimes appear in the Fortnite Shop.
Pickaxes, back blings, and even hilarious dances are all packaged into the fun-filled bundle, so there's a little something for every Fortnite player. At $28.99, the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack would make a nice Christmas gift for Marvel fans, though you may also want to wait to see if other Guardians return during Winterfest.
Since the exciting cosmetics are all bundled together, you may be interested in exactly what you'll get for your V-Bucks. Here's every shiny item in the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack.
Name
Item Type
Drax
Outfit
Drax's Blades
Back Bling
Drax's Blades
Pickaxe
Mantis
Outfit
Lil Abilisk
Back Bling
Insectoid Claws
Pickaxe
Young Adult Groot
Outfit
Groot's Gamepad
Back Bling
Flora Colossus Fist
Pickaxe
Zargnut Invisibility
Emote
Potted Groot Dance
Emote
NEXT: How to Get the iShowSpeed Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items