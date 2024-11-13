How to Get Ice Spice in Fortnite
Ice Spice is freezing Fortnite this November. Alongside rap artists like Eminem and Snoop Dogg, she will be yet another rapper added to Fortnite Remix to create the ultimate celebrity-themed season. The popular Ice Spice will likely glide into the Item Shop on November 14th at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time, which we know because of a post by leaker @ShiinaBR on X.
There are set to be two unique skins themed around Ice Spice for 1,500 V-Bucks each, along with an 800 V-Buck Microphone, multiple musical Emotes at 500 V-Bucks a pop, and even fun new Jam Tracks. Equipped with a pink coat, the female rapper will surely become one of the most popular Icon outfits in the third-person shooter. The Ice Spice bundle will be 2,800 V-Bucks.
We don't yet know the length that Ice Spice will stay in the Item Shop, but based on the recently released Eminem and Snoop Dogg cosmetics, she will likely remain available for at least a week.