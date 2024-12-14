How to Get Fortnite's John Wick Skin
Fortnite requires professional skill — now, players can use an in-game John Wick skin to battle through even the deadliest fights, win Victory Royales with the element of surprise and avenge their pet dogs. Here's everything we know about Fortnite's new John Wick skin, how fans can buy it and how much it costs.
New Fortnite John Wick Skin
John Wick is a fictional hitman and assassin played by Keanu Reeves. The character is famous for his weapon skills, intense fight scenes and incredible survivability. The John Wick franchise includes four movies released between 2014 and 2023.
Fortnite's new John Wick skin displays Reeves' interpretation of the character in a dapper suit. The skin comes in four variants: Default, Damaged, Bowery Black and High Table Duel. It is available as a separate skin and as part of a greater John Wick bundle.
The Fortnite John Wick Skin Includes:
- Outfit- John Wick
- Back Bling- Assassin Pack
The Fortnite John Wick Bundle Includes:
- Outfit- John Wick
- Back Bling- Assassin Pack
- Pickaxe- Simple Sledge
- Back Bling- Wick's Katana
- Pickaxe- Wick's Katana
- Wrap- Assassin
How to Buy the Fortnite John Wick Skin
The Fortnite John Wick skin is up for purchase in the game's Shop section. Players can access it by launching Fortnite's home screen, clicking the 'Shop' tab in the screen's upper left and opening the expandable 'Spotlight' sector on the left.
Clicking on the 'John Wick' subcategory will open every option including the John Wick bundle, emotes and the John Wick single skin. From here, players should select the tile of the set they want to purchase. A screen will appear with options to purchase the skin yourself or gift it to another person.
How Much Does The John Wick Fortnite Skin Cost?
The John Wick Fortnite Skin's cost depends on how players buy it. When players purchase it in a bundle, it costs more. The cheapest cost of the Fortnite John Wick skin is approximately 18 USD plus tax (2,000 V-Bucks) for the single skin.
Fortnite John Wick Skin Costs
- John Wick Bundle: 3,300 V-Bucks (32 USD plus tax), on sale for 2,400 V-Bucks (23 USD plus tax.)
- Single John Wick Skin: 2,000 V-Bucks (18 USD plus tax.)
How Long Will The John Wick Fortnite Skin Be In The Shop?
The John Wick Fortnite Skin will be available to purchase in the Shop until December 16, 2024. The skin and its accompanying set items will leave the Shop's offers at 6:59 P.M. EST at that date.