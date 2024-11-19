How to Get Juice WRLD in Fortnite
Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and even the impressive Ice Spice have already made an introduction in Fortnite, and there are still more celebrities to come during the remainder of Remix. Each rapper has received a skin, pickaxe, and even a point of interest, but we're expecting Juice WRLD to get his own concert, which has been confirmed via information presented by @HYPEX and @FNBRBananik.
The musical Juice WRLD event could have some similarities to past celebrity concerts, so expect dazzlling effects and a spectacular light display that'll fire up the skies of the Chapter 2 Remix Island for everyone to see. The hit celebrity passed away in 2019, so he won't make a live appearance in the concert itself.
Juice WRLD should also be getting an outfit in the Item Shop between November 19th-22nd and it'll cost 1,500 V-Bucks, according to posts by leaker @FortniteFNLK. The rapper's debut will likely bring a full set of paid cosmetics to the shop for a limited time, including a pickaxe and glider.
We do not yet know exactly what the additional cosmetics will look like, but should get information soon as the update is expected to arrive by Thursday, November 21.
We'll have to wait until the Juice WRLD outfit releases in the Item Shop to find out the definitive price and full item set. Regardless of how much his skin costs, everyone can participate in the Juice WRLD concert and there may even be a free outfit given to participating players called Slayer Juice WRLD, which we know thanks to @FortniteFNLK.