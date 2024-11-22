Fortnite: How to Get Juice's Chug Cannon
Many rap artists are entering Fortnite during Remix, and the finale is almost here. Juice WRLD's weapon and a new point of interest released today, so we're taking a look at how you can get a Chug Cannon to guarantee your survival while fighting combatants at Catty Corner.
Juice's Chug Cannon is one of the strongest items in Fortnite at the moment, which is why you need to harness its immense power if you want to be victorious in Battle Royale mode. There are multiple exciting features to discuss in Fortnite's newest release, so here's a guide for the Juice WRLD update.
How to Get Juice's Chug Cannon
The Chug Cannon is Juice WRLD's exclusive weapon. As you can see in @HYPEX's post, the item acts similar to a Bandage Bazooka, allowing you to heal yourself or a distant ally for 15 health per shot. What stands out about Juice's Chug Cannon is that it not only heals HP, but shields as well. In total, you can hold 5 shots of chug at one time, while each shot takes 20 seconds to recharge.
You won't have to carry any other healing items if you have the Chug Cannon, but it also takes up two slots in your limited inventory. Since players can find this exotic weapon by looting chests all around the BR Island, it's one of the best surprises you can get in a Fortnite match during Remix. Looting a rare chest will increase your chances of finding a Chug Cannon, but it still isn't a guaranteed drop.
Does Juice WRLD Have a Named Location?
Juice WRLD doesn't have a named location at the moment, but a giant version of his likeness will be watching over the Island throughout the next week. Look to the skies to see Juice WRLD hovering above the Fortnite map, similar to Travis Scott during his concert appearance. User @ImPeQu on X has shared a picture of how Juice WRLD's avatar may evolve on November 25th.