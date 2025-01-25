How to Get Kaiju No. 8 Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Anime in Fortnite may not be a new idea, but more and more crossovers have appeared during Chapter 6. Though there are lots of fan-favorite icons like Goku and Naruto, new heroes keep making their way into the fun-filled Item Shop.
If it's a popular anime, then it'll eventually be implemented into Fortnite. As of last night, we finally have access to a set of Kaiju No. 8 cosmetics, but it'll cost some V-Bucks to collect them all. Here's how you can get every Kaiju outfit, plus how long they'll be in the Item Shop.
How to Get Kaiju Skins in Fortnite
All of the most popular Kaiju characters are available in the Item Shop until January 31st. If you want to buy Kafka, then you'll have to part ways with 1,800 V-Bucks. He also comes packaged with the Spirit of the Kaiju emote as an animated extra. If you want all items, then there's a bundle available for 3,800 V-Bucks.
If you're looking to collect the side characters individually, Fortnite has you covered. Reno Ichikawa and Kikoru Shinomiya are both offered at 1,500 V-Bucks, but they don't include an emote like Kafka. Even pickaxes are available, which means you can get a Kaiju memento for only 800 V-Bucks.
Kaiju No. 8 is one of 2025's most popular animes, so it's fitting that Epic Games is introducing it during Chapter 6. The table below displays each Kaiju item and their exact prices.
Item
Price
Kafka Hibino Outfit
1,800 V-Bucks
Kikoru Shinomiya Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Reno Ichikawa Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Kikoru's Personal Weapon Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Kaiju No. 8's Scythe Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Freezing Round Axes Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Kaiju No. 8 Wrap
500 V-Bucks
