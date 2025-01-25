Esports illustrated

How to Get Kaiju No. 8 Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Fortnite

Anime in Fortnite may not be a new idea, but more and more crossovers have appeared during Chapter 6. Though there are lots of fan-favorite icons like Goku and Naruto, new heroes keep making their way into the fun-filled Item Shop.

If it's a popular anime, then it'll eventually be implemented into Fortnite. As of last night, we finally have access to a set of Kaiju No. 8 cosmetics, but it'll cost some V-Bucks to collect them all. Here's how you can get every Kaiju outfit, plus how long they'll be in the Item Shop.

How to Get Kaiju Skins in Fortnite

All of the most popular Kaiju characters are available in the Item Shop until January 31st. If you want to buy Kafka, then you'll have to part ways with 1,800 V-Bucks. He also comes packaged with the Spirit of the Kaiju emote as an animated extra. If you want all items, then there's a bundle available for 3,800 V-Bucks.

If you're looking to collect the side characters individually, Fortnite has you covered. Reno Ichikawa and Kikoru Shinomiya are both offered at 1,500 V-Bucks, but they don't include an emote like Kafka. Even pickaxes are available, which means you can get a Kaiju memento for only 800 V-Bucks.

Kaiju No. 8 is one of 2025's most popular animes, so it's fitting that Epic Games is introducing it during Chapter 6. The table below displays each Kaiju item and their exact prices.

Item

Price

Kafka Hibino Outfit

1,800 V-Bucks

Kikoru Shinomiya Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Reno Ichikawa Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Kikoru's Personal Weapon Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Kaiju No. 8's Scythe Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Freezing Round Axes Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Kaiju No. 8 Wrap

500 V-Bucks

Published
