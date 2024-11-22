Fortnite: How to Get Kit as a Follower
Fortnite Remix is the newest season of the famous battle royale, and it has brought fan-favorite locales back onto the Island for a limited time. The latest hot spot to drop was Catty Corner, a gas station with a boatload of chests and a new follower to recruit.
Kit is a beloved Fortnite character, and now you can gain his aid as a powerful ally. Additionally, you'll need some pointers before you dive into the recent action-packed point of interest. Here's everything you need to know about Catty Corner and Kit the companion.
How to Recruit Kit
The character Kit is stationed at Catty Corner as a boss, so you'll need powerful weapons and full shields before you can take him on successfully. Kit has special weapons in the form of a Shockwave Launcher and a Charge Shotgun, which he also drops upon defeat.
To beat Kit, attack from behind with a squad full of teammates. If you are alone, then you should rely on high-damage explosives. Once you or an ally deal the finishing blow to the mighty cat, he'll stand back up and follow you throughout the match.
Where is Catty Corner?
Catty Corner is a returning named location on the southeast section of the Remix map. Near Lazy Lake, this POI is home to Kit, a feline follower. The primary building here is a gas station, but there's also a vault you can loot across from the station that contains many high-tier items. Upon defeating Kit, the cat will drop the Catty Corner Keycard, which allows you to open the wondrous vault.