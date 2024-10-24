How to Get Leatherface in Fortnite
The Leatherface skin set is releasing in a few days, and fans couldn't be more excited to get their hands on the classic Halloween character. Along with Leatherface, there are an array of other horror-themed cosmetics coming to the Fortnite shop soon.
Leaker @SpushFNBR on X has revealed that the Leatherface skin and related cosmetics are likely releasing on October 25th during the Fortnitemares event, so players will be wearing Leatherface's skin within the next few days. Epic Games occasionally changes release dates for cosmetics and updates, so take any leak with a grain of salt.
In total, there are four new items confirmed by leakers related to Leatherface, and we've listed each of them below with their price, as per the X post by @SpushFNBR.
Name
Item Type
Price
Leatherface
Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Showcase
Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Enclosure
Wrap
500 V-Bucks
Chainsaw
Pickaxe
1,200 V-Bucks
Chainsaw
Emote
Included With Pickaxe