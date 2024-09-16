How to Get New Mark 45 Iron Man Skin in Fortnite
The Marvel drops just keep dropping. In a huge update tomorrow, a surprise new Iron Man skin has been revealed. Fortnite leakers across social media have suddenly started to tease the Mark 45 Iron Man suit as the latest crossover skin to join the current Marvel-themed season. Here's what we know:
How to Get the Mark 45 Iron Man Skin Bundle
The new suit for Tony Stark's alter ego will drop with the September 17 update. Fans will get the chance to play with the skin in a brand new LTM themed around heroes vs villains in the Marvel universe. Some beloved Marvel Mythics will also make their return.
The full skin bundle includes:
- Iron-Man Mark 45 Outfit: 1,500 V-bucks
- Energy Collector Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks
- Mark-45 Energy Blades Pickaxe: 800 V-bucks
- Bundle: 2500 V-bucks
Fortnite has put extra effort into ensuring that fans get to experience the full Marvel fantasy this season. Along with numerous skins, like the long-awaited Black Cat released last week, Epic Games has changed the spawn rate of Doom Isle to ensure players also get to live out their Dr. Doom dreams.
It is fully Marvel season in Fortnite.