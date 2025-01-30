How to Get Marshmello Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Between Eminem, Ariana Grande, and even Ice Spice, there's no lack of pop-culture celebrities to see in Fortnite. Players love equipping an outfit featuring their favorite pop-star, but DJs deserve just as much recognition, as their music has inspired thousands across the globe.
There are hundreds of famous DJs in 2025's music scene, but none are quite like Marshmello. The celebrity made a fun-filled debut in Fortnite way back in Chapter 1, but now he's returning to the Item Shop so that Fortnite fans have another chance to buy the musical cosmetic set. Here's what you need to know about the Marshmello skins in Fortnite.
How to Get the Marshmello Skin in Fortnite
Marshmello first appeared during a live concert in the beginning chapter of Fortnite, but the DJ has received more and more cosmetics as time has moved forward. Some of his original items even have extra styles now, so it's the perfect time to jump aboard the Marshmello train.
At 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, Marshmello's primary outfit isn't too expensive, plus it comes packaged with a golden style. The Marsha skin is also perfect for fans of the music-icon, since it costs 1,500 as well. Marshinobi offers a distinct appearance for 1,600 V-Bucks, plus you'll get a back bling and pickaxe themed around a shiny sword.
As a last note, the Mello Rider glider only costs 500 V-Bucks, and it plays a short tune upon launching. We've created a list with all the fun-filled Marshmello items you can pick up until February 2nd, so get ready to take on the DJ's iconic appearance in Fortnite. Here's a full table of skins, dances, and even gliders.
Item
Price
Marshinobi Outfit
1,600 V-Bucks
Marshmello Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Marsha Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Mello Rider Glider
500 V-Bucks
Mello Glo Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Mello Mallets Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Marsh Walk Emote
500 V-Bucks
Maximum Bounce Emote
500 V-Bucks
Marshmello Bundle (Marshmello's Original Set)
2,300 V-Bucks
Melloverse Bundle (Marshinobi and Marsha)
2,600 V-Bucks
