How to Get the Fortnite x Marvel Rivals Exclusive Glider
Marvel Rivals is just around the corner and clearly the entire gaming landscape is gearing up for one of the most surprisingly anticipated launches of the year. Now the first details of the previously-leaked Marvel Rivals x Fortnite collab have been revealed.
With the launch of Marvel Rivals, players will be able to earn in-game items across the sphere of Marvel titles, from Marvel Snap to Marvel Contest of Champions. However, one of the most noteworthy launch collabs is the in-game tie-in with Fortnite.
We expect a number of cosmetics to be featured throughout the collab given that Marvel and Fortnite have worked so clsoely together in the past, even making Dr. Doom the big bad of the last live event from Chapter 5 Season 4.
Now players will get the chance to play both games and earn unique rewards. Here's what we know:
How to get the Rivaled Sailer Glider in Fortnite
The first item from the Marvel Rivals x Fortnite collab is a glider with Sentinel colors and the Marvel Rivals "R" on the top. To get the item, complete the following:
- Install Marvel Rivals from the Epic Store
- Play 10 matches
- Log into Fortnite and receive the glider
Players will have from December 6 to January 6 (one month) to earn the Rivaled Sailer Glider. We will update our reporting as new items are revealed. It's unknown just how many items will be included in the collab, but given the close relationship between Marvel and Epic Games, fans are expecting much more than a single glider.
Notably, players need to make sure they are playing Marvel Rivals through the Epic Store rather than Steam or any other platform in order to earn the Fortnite collab items.
If you miss out on the challenge, leaker HYPEX suggested that the glider could be available in the Fortnite shop once the collab is over. The dataminer said that unique skins could also make their way to the shop as part of this launch tie-in.