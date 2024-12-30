How to Get Meghan Trainor's Skyward Emote in Fortnite
Celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey are routinely added to the fun-filled world of Fortnite, but oftentimes, the popular performers only receive a new emote instead of an entire cosmetic set. Eminem recently dropped into the battle royale during Remix, and he received multiple emotes that call upon his songs, such as Houdini.
RELATED: Stream Sniper Trouble: Kai & Speed Earn a Victory in Fortnite after 80 Matches
Chapter 6 has already crossed over into the world of celebrities with a Santa Shaq and Mariah Carey skin, but there are even more exciting developments coming soon. The newest dance in Fortnite is called Skyward, and we're going to explain exactly how you can get the dance featuring Meghan Trainor's iconic music.
How to Get the Meghan Trainor Emote in Fortnite
The Item Shop has a new fan-favorite Icon emote that you can pick up for 500 V-Bucks. The Skyward dance allows you to play one of Meghan Trainor's most popular songs, as one of the first times that she's appeared in video game culture.
As many emotes are 800 V-Bucks or exclusively bundled with an outfit, it's great that Epic Games is starting to set the standard of 500 V-Bucks for Fortnite emotes that mirror the dance moves or music of famous entertainers. Meghan Trainor's other Fortnite emote, Made You Look, is also 500 V-Bucks, though it's not currently available in the Item Shop.
This small but notable cosmetic crossover may signal future events or skins themed around Meghan Trainor, and possibly even a collaboration with the Music Pass. It's clear that a concert featuring Trainor herself would probably be well-received, but Epic Games hasn't announced anything of the sort just yet.
NEXT: New Fortnite Crew Skin Announced for January - Durrr Taisho