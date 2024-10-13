How To Get Mephisto In Fortnite
Marvel characters are quite common to encounter in Fortnite, and another is joining the vast collection during Fortnitemares 2024. Mephisto is a popular character from Marvel Comics, so fans can't wait to add his outfit to their locker. You can buy Mephisto in the Fortnite shop for 1,500 V-Bucks during Fortnitemares; however, you can also purchase a bundle to get more bang for your V-Bucks.
In addition to the new skin, an assortment of other cosmetics have been introduced alongside Mephisto. These include a new back bling, a unique pickaxe, and a wrap. Here's everything you can buy in the Fortnite shop related to Mephisto:
Name
Item Type
Price
Mephisto
Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Mephisto's Cloak
Back Bling
Included With Skin
Demon's Hand
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Hellfire Flare
Wrap
500 V-Bucks
All Mephisto Items
Bundle
2,000 V-Bucks
When Is Mehpisto Leaving The Fortnite Shop?
Mephisto will remain available for purchase in the Fortnite shop until October 19th. If you miss out on your chance to buy these Marvel cosmetics, they may return at a later date.