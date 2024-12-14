How to Get Fortnite's Platinum Icons Skins
Fortnite's new Platinum Icons collaboration brings star power to the center of the Storm. In the new set, fans can play as several famous musicians and obtain plenty of additional in-game cosmetics. Here's everything about Fortnite's Platinum Icons skins, how fans can buy them and how much they cost.
Fortnite's New Platinum Icons Skins
Fortnite's Platinum Icons skins are part of the Fortnite Festival. They have a unique twist as every Icon in the set has holographic outfits with multiple toggles. The outfits' Reactivity can be turned on and off and will display particles if active.
The Platinum Icons skin set includes four celebrities: The Weeknd, Karol G, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish. Karol G, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish all also have Lego-style skins. In addition, there are plenty of cosmetics inside the collection. The Platinum Icons items can be used in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, Lego Fortnite Odyssey and Lego Fortnite Brick Life.
All Fortnite Platinum Icons Bundle Items:
- Outfit- Platinum The Weeknd
- Back Bling- Platinum XO
- Pickaxe- Platinum Axo-O
- Outfit- Platinum Gaga
- Outfit- Lego-Style Platinum Gaga
- Outfit- Platinum Karol G
- Outfit- Platinum Lego-Stile Karol G
- Outfit- Platinum Billie Eilish
- Outfit- Platinum Lego-Style Billie Eilish
- Platinum Chromatica Keytar
- Platinum Bichota 4-String
- Platinum Hi-Hats
How to Buy Fortnite's Platinum Icons Skins
Players can get Fortnite's Platinum Icon skins by purchasing them in the in-game shop. To navigate to the shop, start Fornite with the Epic Games launcher. Next, select the 'Shop' tab from the top left of your home screen. Open the expandable bar to the left and select the 'Spotlight' category. Click on the Platinum Icons bundle and select 'View Offer'.
Buying the Platinum Icons bundle will unlock all 7 included Platinum Icons Fortnite skins. Players can either buy the set for themselves or choose to gift it to a friend.
How Much Do Fortnite's Platinum Icons Skins Cost?
In total, the Fortnite Platinum Icon skins cost 7,200 V-Bucks or approximately 60 USD plus tax. However, they are currently on sale for 3,800 V-Bucks (about 32 USD plus tax).
How Long Will Fortnite's Platinum Icons Skins Be In The Shop?
The Platinum Icon skins will be in the Fortnite Shop until December 19 2024. They will exit the shop's rotations on that date at 6:59 P.M. EST.