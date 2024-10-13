How To Get the Pumpkin King Skin In Fortnite
Fortnite regularly introduces crossovers with popular movie characters, and The Nightmare Before Christmas is another addition to the roster. In previous years, Epic Games have added items themed around the Halloween film, and there are even more spooky things to buy in the shop during Fortnitemares 2024.
If you're looking to get your hands on The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics, back bling, or a new pickaxe, then you'll need to know how much everything costs to make an informed decision. Below, you'll find a buying guide for The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics that you can obtain this Halloween, including how much Sally & the Pumpkin King cost in the shop.
How Much Are The Nightmare Before Christmas Skins In Fortnite?
There's a large selection of The Nightmare Before Christmas items in the Fortnite shop this year. Here's how much they each are, individually and bundled together.
Name
Item Type
Price
Pumpkin King
Outfit
2,000 V-Bucks
Town Signpost
Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Rot Iron Trident
Pickaxe
Included With Outfit
I Am The Pumpkin King
Spray
Included With Outfit
Boo!
Emote
Included With Outfit
Pumpkin Banner
Banner
Included With Outfit
Sally
Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Worm's Wort
Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Sally's Soup Ladle
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
King's Paradise Horse
Glider
800 V-Bucks
Pumpkin King And Sally Bundle
All Items Above Included
3,400 V-Bucks
How Long Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosmetics Be Available?
The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics will be available in the shop throughout Fortnitemares until October 24th, so you have about a week to add Pumpkin King to your locker.