How To Get the Pumpkin King Skin In Fortnite

Michael Caruso

Fortnite regularly introduces crossovers with popular movie characters, and The Nightmare Before Christmas is another addition to the roster. In previous years, Epic Games have added items themed around the Halloween film, and there are even more spooky things to buy in the shop during Fortnitemares 2024.

If you're looking to get your hands on The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics, back bling, or a new pickaxe, then you'll need to know how much everything costs to make an informed decision. Below, you'll find a buying guide for The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics that you can obtain this Halloween, including how much Sally & the Pumpkin King cost in the shop.

How Much Are The Nightmare Before Christmas Skins In Fortnite?

There's a large selection of The Nightmare Before Christmas items in the Fortnite shop this year. Here's how much they each are, individually and bundled together.

Name

Item Type

Price

Pumpkin King

Outfit

2,000 V-Bucks

Town Signpost

Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Rot Iron Trident

Pickaxe

Included With Outfit

I Am The Pumpkin King

Spray

Included With Outfit

Boo!

Emote

Included With Outfit

Pumpkin Banner

Banner

Included With Outfit

Sally

Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Worm's Wort

Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Sally's Soup Ladle

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

King's Paradise Horse

Glider

800 V-Bucks

Pumpkin King And Sally Bundle

All Items Above Included

3,400 V-Bucks

How Long Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosmetics Be Available?

The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics will be available in the shop throughout Fortnitemares until October 24th, so you have about a week to add Pumpkin King to your locker.

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

