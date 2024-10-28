Fortnite: How to Get The Pumpkin Launcher
Fortnitemares 2024 is still alive and kicking; even new weapons are being added to the spooky event. New guns, a powerful chainsaw, and the explosive Pumpkin Launcher are appearing in Fortnite, and you'll need each Halloween-themed weapon if you want to complete every challenge during Fortnitemares.
The Pumpkin Launcher isn't just a scary rocket launcher, it's also essential to completing a Fortnitemares quest. To finish the mission and claim your reward, you'll need to deal 500 damage using the Pumpkin Launcher or Wood Stake Shotgun.
Trade With the Pumpkin King
The Pumpkin King is a fright-filled character located at Retored Reels. For only 800 Gold Bars, you can purchase the Pumpkin Launcher from the this royal figure.
Defeat Ultima Carver
Ultima Carver is a powerful NPC that drops a Pumpkin Launcher upon defeat, and you can encounter them at Brawler's Patch during Fortnitemares 2024. This boss has a Wood Stake Shotgun to use against players, so you have to be crafty to win. You should bring a Chainsaw, Marvel power, or other special weapon to the fight, as it will make defeating Ultima Carver much easier.
You can also use the large vines in Brawler's Patch to zip around at high speeds. If you're struggling to defeat Ultima Carver, you can team up with other players to make the fight much easier.