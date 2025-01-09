How to Get Rick and Morty Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
The Fortnite Shop changes each and every day. With a new catalog comes more collaborations with popular animated franchises and even other video games. Dragon Ball has recently teleported back into the third-person shooter, but Goku isn't the only animated character that's reappeared recently.
Fortnite has always had a nearly limitless selection of wacky cosmetics and collaborations, but the Rick and Morty crossover has catapulted the battle royale into new dimensions. Here's everything you need to know about Rick and Morty skins in the Item Shop.
How to Get Rick and Morty Cosmetics in Fortnite
There are over a dozen Rick and Morty items in the Fortnite Shop at the moment, and they're sticking around until January 12th. You can purchase Mecha Morty for 1,500 V-Bucks or get a fancy new back bling featuring Pickle Rick for only 500. To get the best bang for your precious currency, you can also purchase a bundle of cosmetics for just over 2,000 V-Bucks.
Summer and Mr. Meeseeks each have their own outfits, plus a set of dazzling items to match. Rick isn't available in any form right now, though new Rick and Morty skins may release in future Item Shop updates. There are endless variations of both Rick and Morty throughout various dimensions, which means it's highly likely Epic Games will create more costumes eventually.
There are so many cosmetics to consider if you're a fan of Rick and Morty, so here's a full table detailing the price of each one. The cost of a single cosmetic is as low as 500 V-Bucks, and there's an option for most types of vanity items.
Name
Price
Mecha Morty Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Morty's Backpack Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Queen Summer Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Glorzo Egg Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Mr. Meeseeks Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Meeseeks' Box Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Pickle Rick Back Bling
500 V-Bucks
Space Snake Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Look At Me! Wrap
500 V-Bucks
Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider
800 V-Bucks
Gutsy Grabber Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Get Schwifty Emote
500 V-Bucks
Meeseeks Manifest Glider
800 V-Bucks
Summoned Katana Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Mecha Morty Bundle
2,200 V-Bucks
Queen Summer Bundle
2,100 V-Bucks
Mr. Meeseeks Bundle
2,100 V-Bucks
