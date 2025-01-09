Esports illustrated

How to Get Rick and Morty Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

The Fortnite Shop changes each and every day. With a new catalog comes more collaborations with popular animated franchises and even other video games. Dragon Ball has recently teleported back into the third-person shooter, but Goku isn't the only animated character that's reappeared recently.

Fortnite has always had a nearly limitless selection of wacky cosmetics and collaborations, but the Rick and Morty crossover has catapulted the battle royale into new dimensions. Here's everything you need to know about Rick and Morty skins in the Item Shop.

How to Get Rick and Morty Cosmetics in Fortnite

Mr. Meeseeks Skin in Fortnite
Fortnite

There are over a dozen Rick and Morty items in the Fortnite Shop at the moment, and they're sticking around until January 12th. You can purchase Mecha Morty for 1,500 V-Bucks or get a fancy new back bling featuring Pickle Rick for only 500. To get the best bang for your precious currency, you can also purchase a bundle of cosmetics for just over 2,000 V-Bucks.

Summer and Mr. Meeseeks each have their own outfits, plus a set of dazzling items to match. Rick isn't available in any form right now, though new Rick and Morty skins may release in future Item Shop updates. There are endless variations of both Rick and Morty throughout various dimensions, which means it's highly likely Epic Games will create more costumes eventually.

There are so many cosmetics to consider if you're a fan of Rick and Morty, so here's a full table detailing the price of each one. The cost of a single cosmetic is as low as 500 V-Bucks, and there's an option for most types of vanity items.

Name

Price

Mecha Morty Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Morty's Backpack Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Queen Summer Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Glorzo Egg Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Mr. Meeseeks Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Meeseeks' Box Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Pickle Rick Back Bling

500 V-Bucks

Space Snake Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Look At Me! Wrap

500 V-Bucks

Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider

800 V-Bucks

Gutsy Grabber Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Get Schwifty Emote

500 V-Bucks

Meeseeks Manifest Glider

800 V-Bucks

Summoned Katana Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Mecha Morty Bundle

2,200 V-Bucks

Queen Summer Bundle

2,100 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks Bundle

2,100 V-Bucks

