Esports illustrated

How To Get She-Venom and Agony in Fortnite for Free

She-Venom and Agony are the latest additions to the long lineup of Marvel skins in Fortnite. Unlike many of the other skins, you can get these completely free of charge assuming you're good enough at the game.

Eli Becht

She-Venom and Agony
She-Venom and Agony / Epic Games/Marvel

Marvel skins coming to Fortnite is nothing new, and considering we already have two different Venoms and Carnage in the game, it's not shocking to see more symbiotes. What sets She-Venom and Agony apart is the ability to get them for free.

As part of the upcoming Symbiote Cup, both of these skins and a slew of other cosmetics are available as rewards — provided you can place high enough in the tournament. This event is open to all Fortnite players, and what place you have to come in to get the prize varies by region.

Region

Placement

Reward

NA

Top 1,000

She-Venom and Agony skins

EU

Top 1,200

She-Venom and Agony skins

OCE

Top 200

She-Venom and Agony skins

ASIA

Top 200

She-Venom and Agony skins

ME

Top 200

She-Venom and Agony skins

BR

Top 200

She-Venom and Agony skins

Although the clear draw for the tournaments is the new skins, that's not the only thing winner's get. On top of that skins, qualifying players receive:

  • Symbiote Slicers Backbling
  • Symbiote Slicer Pickaxe
  • Electric Symbiotaxe Pickaxe
  • Llymbiote Backbling

If you don't win the grand prize, you will have to buy the cosmetics when they hit the Item Shop.

When is the Symbiote Cup?

The Symbiote Cup takes place on October 22 in all regions. It's a Duo tournament, so you'll need to grab a partner to compete. Some tournaments are locked behind certain Competitive ratings, but that's not the case here. The only thing you need to do is make sure your Epic account is level 50 or higher. This is something that shouldn't be an issue at all if you've regularly been playing Fortnite.

Check your in-game Compete tab to find the exact start time in your region as it'll vary depending on where you live. The tournament is active for three hours once it starts, and it ends once you complete 10 matches or the time limit is up.

How to Earn Points in the Symbiote Cup

One tip for scoring highly in the tournament is simply to stay alive as long as possible. Each elimination counts for one point, but a Victory Royale locks down 65 points. If you're good enough, you can rack up both eliminations and high placements. If you're not confident in your abilities, just try to stock up on a good loadout and avoid engagements when you can.

Published
Eli Becht
ELI BECHT

Eli has been a freelance writer since 2017, covering everything from video games and tech to movies and TV. His favorite game is World of Warcraft, but he checks out every new MMO and battle royale. He has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Central Michigan University.

Home/Fortnite