How To Get She-Venom and Agony in Fortnite for Free
Marvel skins coming to Fortnite is nothing new, and considering we already have two different Venoms and Carnage in the game, it's not shocking to see more symbiotes. What sets She-Venom and Agony apart is the ability to get them for free.
As part of the upcoming Symbiote Cup, both of these skins and a slew of other cosmetics are available as rewards — provided you can place high enough in the tournament. This event is open to all Fortnite players, and what place you have to come in to get the prize varies by region.
Region
Placement
Reward
NA
Top 1,000
She-Venom and Agony skins
EU
Top 1,200
She-Venom and Agony skins
OCE
Top 200
She-Venom and Agony skins
ASIA
Top 200
She-Venom and Agony skins
ME
Top 200
She-Venom and Agony skins
BR
Top 200
She-Venom and Agony skins
Although the clear draw for the tournaments is the new skins, that's not the only thing winner's get. On top of that skins, qualifying players receive:
- Symbiote Slicers Backbling
- Symbiote Slicer Pickaxe
- Electric Symbiotaxe Pickaxe
- Llymbiote Backbling
If you don't win the grand prize, you will have to buy the cosmetics when they hit the Item Shop.
When is the Symbiote Cup?
The Symbiote Cup takes place on October 22 in all regions. It's a Duo tournament, so you'll need to grab a partner to compete. Some tournaments are locked behind certain Competitive ratings, but that's not the case here. The only thing you need to do is make sure your Epic account is level 50 or higher. This is something that shouldn't be an issue at all if you've regularly been playing Fortnite.
Check your in-game Compete tab to find the exact start time in your region as it'll vary depending on where you live. The tournament is active for three hours once it starts, and it ends once you complete 10 matches or the time limit is up.
How to Earn Points in the Symbiote Cup
One tip for scoring highly in the tournament is simply to stay alive as long as possible. Each elimination counts for one point, but a Victory Royale locks down 65 points. If you're good enough, you can rack up both eliminations and high placements. If you're not confident in your abilities, just try to stock up on a good loadout and avoid engagements when you can.