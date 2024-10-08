Skull Squad is Back! How to Get the Fortnitemares Skins
The Skull Squad has returned to Fortnite! Sort of. Two of the skins from the iconic Chapter 1 skin set have made a comeback for this year's Fortnitemares event. While a few of the more iconic skins have been left in the past as more exclusive items, players now have a chance to pick up bot the Skull Ranger and Skull Trooper in the item shop now.
Here's everything in the current Skull Squad bundle:
Name
Type
Cost
Skull Ranger
Outfit
1,200 V-Bucks
Skull Trooper
Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Skull Sickle
Pickaxe
1,200 V-Bucks
Crypt Cruiser
Glider
1,200 V-Bucks
When you purchase the Skull Trooper skin, you'll also unlock the Skull Trooper Quests which will give players the ability to earn the Ghost Portal back bling. Complete the challenges in-game to earn the reward.
