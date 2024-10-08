Skull Squad is Back! How to Get the Fortnitemares Skins

Esports illustrated

The Skull Squad has returned to Fortnite! Sort of. Two of the skins from the iconic Chapter 1 skin set have made a comeback for this year's Fortnitemares event. While a few of the more iconic skins have been left in the past as more exclusive items, players now have a chance to pick up bot the Skull Ranger and Skull Trooper in the item shop now.

Here's everything in the current Skull Squad bundle:

Name

Type

Cost

Skull Ranger

Outfit

1,200 V-Bucks

Skull Trooper

Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Skull Sickle

Pickaxe

1,200 V-Bucks

Crypt Cruiser

Glider

1,200 V-Bucks

When you purchase the Skull Trooper skin, you'll also unlock the Skull Trooper Quests which will give players the ability to earn the Ghost Portal back bling. Complete the challenges in-game to earn the reward.

