Esports illustrated

Fortnite: How to Get Snoop Dogg

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

The Prelude kicked off Fortnite Remix last night, and fans can't wait to dive straight into the new season. Rap artists are the center of Fortnite's newest update, and most popular of all, Snoop Dogg is joining the battle. There are a few cosmetics related to Snoop Dog in the Item Shop today, and he'll be available until January 4th, much longer than most cosmetics.

RELATED: 5V5 Core Mode Reportedly Coming to Fortnite

Ice Spice and other rap artists are also receiving skins within the next few weeks, so be on the lookout for new additions to the Item Shop each night. In addition to rappers, many reskinned cosmetics from the renowned Chapter 2 are available for a limited time.

This list includes every outfit, pickaxe, and emote related to Snoop Dogg, plus how much they cost.

Item

Price

Snoop Dogg Outfit

1,800 V-Bucks

Dogg House Back Bling

Included With Outfit

The Dogg Built-In Emote

Included With Outfit

Lowrider Bike Glider

1,200 V-Bucks

Axizzle Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Snoop's Walk Emote

500 V-Bucks

Drop It Like It's Hot Jam Track

500 V-Bucks

LBC '99 Dogg Outfit

Purchase The Premium Reward Track In The Music Pass

NEXT: Fortnite introduces new cosmetic shoes with Fortnite Remix

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Fortnite