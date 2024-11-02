Fortnite: How to Get Snoop Dogg
The Prelude kicked off Fortnite Remix last night, and fans can't wait to dive straight into the new season. Rap artists are the center of Fortnite's newest update, and most popular of all, Snoop Dogg is joining the battle. There are a few cosmetics related to Snoop Dog in the Item Shop today, and he'll be available until January 4th, much longer than most cosmetics.
Ice Spice and other rap artists are also receiving skins within the next few weeks, so be on the lookout for new additions to the Item Shop each night. In addition to rappers, many reskinned cosmetics from the renowned Chapter 2 are available for a limited time.
This list includes every outfit, pickaxe, and emote related to Snoop Dogg, plus how much they cost.
Item
Price
Snoop Dogg Outfit
1,800 V-Bucks
Dogg House Back Bling
Included With Outfit
The Dogg Built-In Emote
Included With Outfit
Lowrider Bike Glider
1,200 V-Bucks
Axizzle Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Snoop's Walk Emote
500 V-Bucks
Drop It Like It's Hot Jam Track
500 V-Bucks
LBC '99 Dogg Outfit
Purchase The Premium Reward Track In The Music Pass
