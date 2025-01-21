How to Get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Fortnite releases new content every week, while the fun-filled Item Shop updates on a daily basis. Never-before-seen outfits are introduced almost daily in 2025, but the possible return of crossover cosmetics is the most exciting aspect of the shop's routine update.
The collaborations to come out of Fortnite won't lose popularity any time soon. As new crossovers have been introduced recently, even more have returned to the Item Shop in January. Dragon Ball has again been offered to players seeking Goku and Frieza skins, while the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles re-entered the shop last night.
How to Get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Skins in Fortnite
There are lots of turtles to pick from in today's shop, plus a few bundles if you want to collect every TMNT cosmetic. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello are each 1,600 V-Bucks, while April and Splinter cost 1,500 V-Bucks. All of the turtles are bundled for 3,400 V-Bucks, which is nearly half of what it would be to buy each of them separately.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles even have instruments so that you can rock-out as your favorite characters. A bundle with every instrument costs 2,000 V-Bucks, so it's perfect if you want a guitar, bass, microphone, and keytar. The Streets Ignite jam track also offers you a taste of the TMNT universe for 500 V-Bucks. Shredder's bundle is expensive at 2,000 V-Bucks, but it comes equipped with a pickaxe and cape.
Regardless of your favorite turtle, this collaboration is a ton of fun. Even Splinter has shown his face on the Fortnite battlefield. Here's every TMNT skin you can buy until January 23rd, along with how much they cost.
Item
Price
Raphael Outfit
1,600 V-Bucks
Donatello Outfit
1,600 V-Bucks
Leonardo Outfit
1,600 V-Bucks
Michelangelo Outfit
1,600 V-Bucks
Splinter Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Splinter's Staff Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Shredder Outfit Bundle
2,000 V-Bucks
April O'Neil Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Hero Half-Shell Back Bling
400 V-Bucks
Boom Mic Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Key Bo-ard Keytar
1,000 V-Bucks
Leo's Shredder Guitar
1,000 V-Bucks
Mic Chuck Microphone
1,000 V-Bucks
Half-Shell Sai-Tar Bass
1,000 V-Bucks
Streets Ignite Jam Track
500 V-Bucks
