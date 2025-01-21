Esports illustrated

How to Get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Michael Caruso

Fortnite releases new content every week, while the fun-filled Item Shop updates on a daily basis. Never-before-seen outfits are introduced almost daily in 2025, but the possible return of crossover cosmetics is the most exciting aspect of the shop's routine update.

The collaborations to come out of Fortnite won't lose popularity any time soon. As new crossovers have been introduced recently, even more have returned to the Item Shop in January. Dragon Ball has again been offered to players seeking Goku and Frieza skins, while the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles re-entered the shop last night.

How to Get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Skins in Fortnite

There are lots of turtles to pick from in today's shop, plus a few bundles if you want to collect every TMNT cosmetic. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello are each 1,600 V-Bucks, while April and Splinter cost 1,500 V-Bucks. All of the turtles are bundled for 3,400 V-Bucks, which is nearly half of what it would be to buy each of them separately.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles even have instruments so that you can rock-out as your favorite characters. A bundle with every instrument costs 2,000 V-Bucks, so it's perfect if you want a guitar, bass, microphone, and keytar. The Streets Ignite jam track also offers you a taste of the TMNT universe for 500 V-Bucks. Shredder's bundle is expensive at 2,000 V-Bucks, but it comes equipped with a pickaxe and cape.

Regardless of your favorite turtle, this collaboration is a ton of fun. Even Splinter has shown his face on the Fortnite battlefield. Here's every TMNT skin you can buy until January 23rd, along with how much they cost.

Item

Price

Raphael Outfit

1,600 V-Bucks

Donatello Outfit

1,600 V-Bucks

Leonardo Outfit

1,600 V-Bucks

Michelangelo Outfit

1,600 V-Bucks

Splinter Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Splinter's Staff Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Shredder Outfit Bundle

2,000 V-Bucks

April O'Neil Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Hero Half-Shell Back Bling

400 V-Bucks

Boom Mic Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Key Bo-ard Keytar

1,000 V-Bucks

Leo's Shredder Guitar

1,000 V-Bucks

Mic Chuck Microphone

1,000 V-Bucks

Half-Shell Sai-Tar Bass

1,000 V-Bucks

Streets Ignite Jam Track

500 V-Bucks

