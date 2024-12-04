How to Get the Catwoman Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
After nearly a year out of the shop, the OG Catwoman skin is making its way back to the Fortnite item shop. The skin was last seen 364 days ago.
With rumours of other DC Comics skins making a return in the near future, now is the best time to get your hands on this iconic member of Batman's rogue's gallery/ally/sometimes girlfriend. Here's what we know:
How Much is the Catwoman Skin in Fortnite?
The comic book-accurate Catwoman skin comes with a single outfit, a unique backbling and a pair of cat claws as a pickaxe. Prices are detailed below:
Name
Item
Price
Catwoman Comic Book Outfit
Skin
1500 V-Bucks
Jeweled Cat
Back Bling
free w/ outfit
Cat's Claws
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Catwoman and her claws are not part of a bundle and must be purchased seperately. The pickaxe can only be used in Battle Royale mode.
When Does Catwoman Leave the Item Shop
The Catwoman skin is available in the item shop at time of writing. It will leave at 7pm local time on Friday, December 6, 2024.
Chapter 6 Season 1 is full of new and returning IP collaborations. Click here to see a full list of everything that has been revealed or leaked.
On December 3rd, Fortnite comfirmed that multiple DC skins will return to the shop, posting a picture that included the Catwoman skin currently in the shop alongside Harley Quinn and Starfire. Leaks have suggested that both Batman and The Flash will also be on the list of returning skins, but Epic Games hasn't confirmed any skins at this time.