How to Get the Free Fortnite Squid Game Skin and Items
Hit Netflix series Squid Game's stakes are high: players risk death to earn a life-changing cash sum. Fortnite is a bit more forgiving since it allows respawns, but the games still share some key similarities, and only one victor can emerge from both. Fortnite x Squid Game will arrive shortly, and it includes several free items and a free Squid Game Guard skin for players. Let's explore which cosmetics will be available and how users can obtain them.
Fortnite Squid Game is Here
Since Squid Game's inception, countless games have attempted to replicate it with varying success. Independent map creators have helped players carve polygonal dalgonas on Roblox or play Red Light Green Light on Minecraft. Now, Fortnite has taken the trend to a new level with an official Squid Game collaboration, including themed cosmetics and a dedicated map.
Fortnite's Free Squid Game Cosmetics
As part of its Squid Game event, Fortnite players will be able to score several themed cosmetics for free, including a Squid Game skin. Here's a quick list:
- Games Guard Outfit
- Frontman Spray
- Unknown Red Light Green Light Spray
- Unknown Bear Spray
- Unknown Triangle Spray
- Unknown Blue Spray
Related Article: Superman Mythic Abilities LEAKED for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: How to Unlock Kryptonian Transformation
How to Get the Free Fortnite Squid Game Cosmetics
There are technically multiple free earning opportunities during the Fortnite x Squid Game partnership. First, Fortnite will host a Cash Cup tournament for all interested players. This event will follow the show's theme and includes several cosmetic rewards alongside cash prizes. Players earn items depending on their results:
- Games Guard Outfit: Top Players
- Frontman Spray: 8 Points
In addition, a Twitch Drop campaign will allow Fortnite viewers to earn items by watching Fortnite-related streams. Each item will require a different view time total to claim. The 4 sprays with unknown titles, including the Red Light Green Light girl, a Fortnite bear, a triangle and a blue square, are all Twitch offerings. To obtain the Twitch Drops, players should follow these steps:
- Log in to twitch.tv and navigate to the profile button on the top right of the site.
- Click on Drops & Rewards in the drop-down tab.
- Select the All Campaigns section.
- Scroll down, find Fortnite and expand with the arrow on the right.
- Select the campaign. Open up a participating stream and watch it until you meet the required view time.
- Important Note: only one stream tab at a time will count towards progress.
- Once complete, go to Inventory.
- Connect your Fortnite account if necessary and Claim the rewards.
When Will the Free Fortnite Squid Game Items be Available?
Players can obtain the free Fortnite Squid Game cosmetics at any time between Friday, June 27 and Sunday, June 29 2025.
Related Article: Fortnite Blitz Royale Got Even Faster: Golden Llamageddon Weekend Event is Now Live
Esports Impact
Twitch drop opportunities will incentivize the Fortnite player base to watch and actively follow its competitive circuit. The Squid Game partnership will occur during the FNCS Divisional Cup Finals, which are part of the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) tournament.