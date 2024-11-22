Fortnite: How to Get the Free Slayer Juice WRLD Skin
The musical mayhem is coming to an end soon, but not before Juice WRLD is released in the Item Shop. There have been multiple other rap artists introduced into Fortnite, but this is the first time fans have received an event quite like Remix. November brought Chapter 2 back with all of its action-packed equipment, but rap artists have also been a focal point in this short season.
RELATED: Are Fortnite Kicks Too Expensive?
Juice WRLD is becoming a common name in the Fortnite community, primarily due to his upcoming concert and soon to be released outfits. Although you'll have to pay for one of the Juice WRLD skins, the other is planned to be completely free for all Fortnite fans.
How to Get Slayer Juice WRLD in Fortnite
Slayer Juice WRLD will be a free skin that you can claim by logging into Fortnite between the dates of November 25th and November 30th. After this time, you may still be able to get your hands on this outfit, but you'll have to buy it in the Item Shop, likely for around 1,500 V-Bucks.
The rest of Slayer Juice WRLD's cosmetic set will also be given out for free, according to a leak posted by @HYPEX on X. Included in the assortment of goodies is the 999 Knives Pickaxe and backbling plus4 unique loading screens. Whether you're a Juice WRLD fan or not, getting a free collection of items to add to your Fortnite locker is always exciting.
NEXT: The Best Skins in Fortnite Remix
The free Juice WRLD skin is part of a series of tributes to the rapper within Fortnite Remix. The latest update added a large statue-like feature in the skyline, and Juice Wrld is expected to feature prominently in the final live event, dubbed Fortnite Remix Finale.