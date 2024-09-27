How to Get The Incredibles Bundle in Fortnite
The Disney collabs just keep rolling in as one of the most anticipated skin bundles finally has a release date. The Incredibles is a beloved series from Pixar and a bundle has been teased in Fortnite for weeks now. Here's everything we know about The Incredibles bundle in Fortnite.
When does The Incredibles Bundle release in Fortnite?
Epic Games has confirmed that The Incredibles will be available with the shop update tonight, Friday September 27.
While Fortnite still has yet to provide official details on everything in the bundle, or its cost, dataminers have discovered several of the options that will be offered including:
- Mr. Incredible Outfit
- Elastigirl Outfit
- Frozone Outfit
- The Incredible car style
The Incredibles is the latest in a long line of collabs that have been discovered by leakers thus far. With its confirmation, confidence in the datamined information becomes more and more confident. Leaker Shiina has teased the following other collabs coming this year:
- Saw
- Mephisto (Marvel villain)
- Deadpool Fishstick
- Spider-Man vs Venom
- Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline
- Disney Villains
- Snoop Dogg