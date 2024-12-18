How to Get the iShowSpeed Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
Crossovers are becoming a daily occurrence in Fortnite. Between Disney characters, power-packed superheroes, and even rappers, there's such a fun variety of characters to play in the battle royale. Rap artists and musicians are becoming more common in Fortnite too, as the musical Platinum skins just released a few days ago.
Another common focal point in Fortnite's Item Shop is popular streamers, of which there are many that have been implemented into Fortnite as skins and other cosmetics. The newest personality joining the limitless locker is iShowSpeed, a streamer who many Fortnite fans know well.
How to Get iShowSpeed in Fortnite
The iShowSpeed collaboration will likely be short-lived, as he won't feature an LTM. According to ActuallyKaizo on X, iShowSpeed is entering the Item Shop as a skin on December 18th, plus he's receiving other fun-filled cosmetics to beef up his set.
Two unique emotes and even a back bling are rumored to be included, and at fairly affordable prices compared to other collaborations in the Item Shop. The iShowSpeed outfit is 1,600 V-Bucks, while the Shake emote is only 500 V-Bucks. The skin is a little pricer, but you can buy the Talking Ben back bling for 400 V-Bucks, so you can get a memento for the crossover at a low cost.
We've found the prices of each iShowSpeed item via ActuallyKaizo on X, and they're each listed below. As we look forward to the newest collaboration, it's important to remember that more crossovers are on the way in 2025 and beyond, so we're in a fantastic era for Fortnite that won't be ending anytime soon.
Item
Price
iShowSpeed Outfit
1,600 V-Bucks
Please Speed I Need This Emote
Included With Outfit
Shake Emote
500 V-Bucks
Talking Ben Back Bling
400 V-Bucks
