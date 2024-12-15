How to Get the Jujutsu Kaisen Skins in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
Anime in Fortnite is hardly a new concept, but the roster of characters continues to grow with each fun-filled season. Dragon Ball heroes like Goku and Trunks have been the center of previous events in the wildly popular battle royale, and Jujutsu Kaisen is featured in the newest set of animated characters jumping off the Chapter 6 Battle Bus.
Since Chapter 6 is themed around the wondrous Japan, it's logical to assume that we'll see more anime crossovers than usual in the coming months. We've compiled all the skins and cosmetics in the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, and how much they cost.
How to Get Jujutsu Kaisen Skins in Fortnite
There is a large selection of Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetics in Fortnite's Item Shop right now, and it's time to take a look at the animated items to determine which offer the best bang for your V-Bucks. Not only are there multiple outfits, but other vanity items like pickaxes are also available for purchase.
Standalone skins for characters like Yugi Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki cost 1,500 V-Bucks, but as usual, bundles that contain an entire set are more cost-effective if you want every anime-themed item. Kugisaki's Hammer is arguably the best cosmetic outside of the Jujutsu Kaisen skins, but it costs a whopping 800 V-Bucks. There's even a Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem wrap for 300 V-Bucks if you're limited on Fortnite funds.
We've listed every single item included in the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, plus their prices. The action-packed anime fun is only just beginning, and we can expect to see other Japanese media in Fortnite soon, like the leaked Hatsune Miku collab.
Cosmetics
Price
Yugi Itadori Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Slaughter Demon Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Jugi Itadori Bundle
1,900 V-Bucks
Nobaro Kugisaki Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Kugisaki's Hammer Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Nobaro Kugisaki Bundle
1,800 V-Bucks
Megumi Fushiguro Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Megumi's Sword Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Shadow Play: Max Elephant Emote
200 V-Bucks
Megumi Fushiguro Bundle
1,900 V-Bucks
Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem Wrap
300 V-Bucks