Esports illustrated

How to Get the Jujutsu Kaisen Skins in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Anime in Fortnite is hardly a new concept, but the roster of characters continues to grow with each fun-filled season. Dragon Ball heroes like Goku and Trunks have been the center of previous events in the wildly popular battle royale, and Jujutsu Kaisen is featured in the newest set of animated characters jumping off the Chapter 6 Battle Bus.

RELATED: Fortnite: The Best Icon Skins in Chapter 6 - The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Lionel Messi, & More

Since Chapter 6 is themed around the wondrous Japan, it's logical to assume that we'll see more anime crossovers than usual in the coming months. We've compiled all the skins and cosmetics in the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, and how much they cost.

How to Get Jujutsu Kaisen Skins in Fortnite

Fortnite Kugisaki Skin
Fortnite

There is a large selection of Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetics in Fortnite's Item Shop right now, and it's time to take a look at the animated items to determine which offer the best bang for your V-Bucks. Not only are there multiple outfits, but other vanity items like pickaxes are also available for purchase.

RELATED: How to Get Fortnite's John Wick Skin

Standalone skins for characters like Yugi Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki cost 1,500 V-Bucks, but as usual, bundles that contain an entire set are more cost-effective if you want every anime-themed item. Kugisaki's Hammer is arguably the best cosmetic outside of the Jujutsu Kaisen skins, but it costs a whopping 800 V-Bucks. There's even a Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem wrap for 300 V-Bucks if you're limited on Fortnite funds.

Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Skin
Fortnite

We've listed every single item included in the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, plus their prices. The action-packed anime fun is only just beginning, and we can expect to see other Japanese media in Fortnite soon, like the leaked Hatsune Miku collab.

Cosmetics

Price

Yugi Itadori Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Slaughter Demon Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Jugi Itadori Bundle

1,900 V-Bucks

Nobaro Kugisaki Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Kugisaki's Hammer Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Nobaro Kugisaki Bundle

1,800 V-Bucks

Megumi Fushiguro Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Megumi's Sword Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Shadow Play: Max Elephant Emote

200 V-Bucks

Megumi Fushiguro Bundle

1,900 V-Bucks

Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem Wrap

300 V-Bucks

NEXT: How to Get the Fortnite Messi Skin

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Fortnite