How to Get the Kneecapper - Melee Meta Takes Over Fortnite Once Again
There are a plethora of weapons to use in Fortnite, and Season 2's launch added a few new goodies to the loot pool. Though most players are focused on Sub-Zero's Combat Kit from Mortal Kombat, there's a second new melee weapon that'll knock your enemies away, literally.
The Kneecapper is a baseball bat that has the power to throw enemies back while dealing massive damage. Like Typhoon Blades, the Kneecapper also offers various buffs while holding it. This guide will explain how you can get your hands on the Kneecapper and how to use it to achieve victory.
The Kneecapper is Switching Up the Meta
The Typhoon Blade is gone, so now players have to find the Kneecapper to compete effectively at melee range, as X users like FinnTheCoookie are demonstrating. Of course, the Kneecapper's main appeal is its high damage in close-combat situations, at around 30-70 damage depending on the attack used. However, wielding it also allows you to sprint for longer due to decreased energy cost.
Equip the Kneecapper to gain increased speed and jump height at all times. Alongside this weapon's light swing attack, you can also charge up the Kneecapper for a heavy attack to launch your opponent away like a baseball. Alongside Sub-Zero's Combat Kit, the Kneecapper is quickly becoming one of the best weapons to use in Season 2 for ranked play and competitive ESports.
Attack
Effect
Light Attack
Deals more damage per hit in a flurry of attacks.
Heavy Attack
Launches enemies away upon contact.
How to Get the Kneecapper
Obtaining the Kneecapper is easier than you might think. Simply loot chests and Go-Bags for a chance to find one of these powerful bats. Rare chests also offer a chance to drop the Kneecapper, so open vaults and search named locations for the highest chance to get a Kneecapper right away.
To have the best luck while searching for the Kneecapper, drop at a location with a lot of chests far away from the Battle Bus route. If you can loot the entirety of a drop spot by yourself, then you'll have the highest possible chance of collecting a melee weapon. Season 2 offers a fantastic loot pool, so luckily it's not too hard to get a hold of the newest weapons.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.