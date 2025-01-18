How to Get the Mecha Godzilla Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Chapter 6 is a lot of fun, and the latest cosmetics have been packed full of Japanese culture. Anime skins recently made an appearance in Fortnite's shop, while Hatsune Miku's outfit was placed in the latest Music Pass on January 14th.
The Battle Pass in Chapter 6 features multiple crossover skins and even extra styles to show off your individual creativity. Alongside the samurai outfits, you'll find Godzilla, but you need to level up to earn the lizard of legends. However, there's another Godzilla costume that you can buy with V-Bucks, so the Item Shop has never been so monstrous.
How to Get Mecha Godzilla
Fortnite has truly gone the extra mile with its introduction of Godzilla, as we've already received multiple costumes for the giant star. Godzilla has more than one form, so it makes sense that Epic Games developed a few skins to add variety to the battle royale.
Mecha Godzilla is a futuristic iteration of the powerful titan, but it isn't available in the Battle Pass. You'll have to spend 1,800 V-Bucks to add Mecha Godzilla to your locker, and it comes equipped with the Proton Exo-Boosters back bling at no extra cost.
Godzilla isn't alone in the Item Shop, as you can also purchase a pickaxe and emote for less than the outfit. At 800 V-Bucks, the Proton Drill will provide the perfect tool for destroying thick walls. Here's a complete list of every Godzilla item for sale in the Item Shop, but act quickly as they're leaving on January 24th.
Name
Price
Mecha Godzilla Outfit
1,800 V-Bucks
Proton Drill Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Beast Glove Emote
400 V-Bucks
Cybernetic Scream Wrap
500 V-Bucks