Esports illustrated

How to Get the Mecha Godzilla Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Chapter 6 is a lot of fun, and the latest cosmetics have been packed full of Japanese culture. Anime skins recently made an appearance in Fortnite's shop, while Hatsune Miku's outfit was placed in the latest Music Pass on January 14th.

RELATED: How to Get the Godzilla Medallion & Become the Monster

The Battle Pass in Chapter 6 features multiple crossover skins and even extra styles to show off your individual creativity. Alongside the samurai outfits, you'll find Godzilla, but you need to level up to earn the lizard of legends. However, there's another Godzilla costume that you can buy with V-Bucks, so the Item Shop has never been so monstrous.

How to Get Mecha Godzilla

Full Mecha Godzilla Skin in Fortnite
Fortnite

Fortnite has truly gone the extra mile with its introduction of Godzilla, as we've already received multiple costumes for the giant star. Godzilla has more than one form, so it makes sense that Epic Games developed a few skins to add variety to the battle royale.

RELATED: Fortnite Festival: Season 7 Music Pass - All Items, Hatsune Miku

Mecha Godzilla is a futuristic iteration of the powerful titan, but it isn't available in the Battle Pass. You'll have to spend 1,800 V-Bucks to add Mecha Godzilla to your locker, and it comes equipped with the Proton Exo-Boosters back bling at no extra cost.

Godzilla isn't alone in the Item Shop, as you can also purchase a pickaxe and emote for less than the outfit. At 800 V-Bucks, the Proton Drill will provide the perfect tool for destroying thick walls. Here's a complete list of every Godzilla item for sale in the Item Shop, but act quickly as they're leaving on January 24th.

Name

Price

Mecha Godzilla Outfit

1,800 V-Bucks

Proton Drill Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Beast Glove Emote

400 V-Bucks

Cybernetic Scream Wrap

500 V-Bucks

NEXT: Epic Removes Ranked Fortnite OG Zero Build Squads

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Fortnite