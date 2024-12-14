How to Get the Fortnite Messi Skin
Fortnite has released a unique collaboration with famed footballer Messi. Now, fans worldwide can grab a victory royale after scoring goals on the field. Here's everything we know about the Fortnite x Messi bundle, how to buy it and how much it costs.
Who is Messi?
Lionel Messi is a famous Argentine footballer. Messi currently plays in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami and also represents Argentina in the country's national team. He is one of the most successful and well-known athletes of all time and is highly decorated for his football accomplishments.
How to Buy the Messi Skin in Fortnite
To buy the Messi skin, football fans should open Fortnite from the Epic Games launcher and navigate to the game's homepage. From there, press the 'Shop' button toward the top left of the screen.
For a time, the Fortnite x Messi collection will appear as the first result in the Shop. It can be found under the 'Icons' expandable tab in the top left of the Shop screen. To buy, players can click the 'view offer' button and then select to gift or purchase the set.
Fans can obtain the Messi skin by purchasing the Fortnite x Messi bundle. The collection contains 10 items, including player skins, back blings, pickaxes and more.
All Fortnite x Messi Items:
- Outfit- Lionel Messi
- Emote- The Mane Event
- Outfit- Lego-Style Lionel Messi
- Outfit- Streetwear Spark Messi
- Outfit- Lego-Style Streetwear Spark Messi
- Pickaxe- Fancy Futbol
- Pickaxe- Goated Glaive
- Emote- #1 Fan Llama
- Back Bling- Number 10
- Back Bling- Portable Playmaker
How Much Does the Fortnite Messi Skin Cost?
The Fortnite x Messi Collection costs 5,800 V-Bucks but is currently marked down to 2,800 V-Bucks. 2,800 V-Bucks costs approximately 22.99 USD plus tax, and players can obtain 5,800 V-Bucks if they miss the sale for approximately 46 USD plus tax.
How Long Will the Fortnite Messi Skin Be On Sale?
The Fortnite x Messi bundle will be available in the Fortnite Shop until December 28 2024. They will no longer be available at 7:00 P.M. EST on that date.