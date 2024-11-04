How to get the Midas Scythe in Fortnite
Outside of old Jonesy, Midas is probably the most popular character in Fortnite's massive roster of original creations. Epic Games loves to keep the character relevant in the lore, alongside giving him remixed skins fairly frequently. Chapter 2 Season 8 had Shadow Midas brought into the fray, while earlier this year in Chapter 5 Season 2 Ascendant Midas arrived to tie the character even further into Greek mythology.
Given that Midas made his debut in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2's battle pass as the level 100 skin, Epic Games obviously will be making him a part of Fortnite Remix (which is a celebration of Chapter 2). The current Fortnite Remix Battle Pass features the Meowdas Skin (which is a cat version of Midas if you couldn't tell). But that's not all the Midas-themed goods available this season.
Related Article: Huge Fortnite Battle Pass Changes Coming in Chapter 6
How to get the Midas Scythe in Fortnite
To get the Midas Scythe in Fortnite, all you need to do is play the game and earn 140K XP before November 11. This can be done in literally any mode in the game, be it Festival, Lego, or even UEFN experiences. But the fastest way is to simply play matches of Battle Royale or Zero Build and go to town. Considering that Weekly Quests are giving out 25K XP per mission, you'll be able to get there in no time.
But again, make sure you get it done before Monday, November 11. There's always the chance Epic puts it in the Fortnite Item Shop down the line, but there's nothing better than free!