How to Get the Shadow Monks Skin in Fortnite

Spooky season skins are rolling in as Fortnite prepares for its massive Halloween-themed update. With Fortnitemares dropping on October 11, Epic Games is already bringing new and old Fall favorites to the item shop.

While most players are eagerly awaiting collab skins like Saw's Billy the Puppet or new Nightmare Before Christmas items, fans were also pleasantly surprised by the addition of an adorably terrifying sock monkey set.

Here's how to get the Shadow Monks skin in Fortnite:

Name

Type

Cost

Shadow Monks

Outfit

1,200 V-Bucks

Stitched Shadowsock

Back Bling

Free 2/ outfit

Shadow Stitch

Wrap

500 V-Bucks

Sock 'em Stick

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

At time of writing, the Shadow Monks Bundle is on sale for 1,800 V-Bucks

When Will Shadow Monks Leave the Fortnite Shop

The Shadow Monks set is available until October 10, 2024 at 8pm ET. At that point it will leave the item shop and likely will not return until a future Fortnitemares season.

