How to Get the Shinobi Batman Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Superheroes are all over the Fortnite Island. Whether they be fun cosmetics or featured in powerful equipment, there are lots of ways to experience your favorite power-packed characters. Though Marvel usually receives the majority of superhero and villain cosmetics, it's not the only action-packed franchise that has crossed over into the wacky world of Fortnite: Battle Royale.
Batman has multiple outfits in Fortnite, but he's about to get another tonight. Leakers like ShiinaBR have revealed some of the newest skins hopping onto the Island and their exact prices, so you can be prepared when the Item Shop switches it up once again.
How to Get the Batman Skins in Fortnite
Like most fun-filled cosmetics in Fortnite, the new Batman skin is available for purchase in the Item Shop. It's a Japanese-themed version of the serious hero, so it offers something different than previous Batman skins. Thanks to info provided by SpushFNBR and ShiinaBR, we know that for 1,600 V-Bucks you can get the dazzling Shinobi Batman outfit, and it may even be bundled with his new pickaxe that resembles a sword.
A new Karuta Harley Quinn skin is also releasing in Fortnite tonight to provide more options for fans of DC superheroes. There's something for each and every battle royale competitor, even if you like to play as a nefarious villain. Harley Quinn will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and may also have a sturdy pickaxe capable of breaking through any wall.
The final item in the Shinobi Batman set is an emote, though it's unclear whether it'll be packaged with a skin. Regardless, you can also choose to purchase a bundle with every Batman item for 2,800 V-Bucks, which offers significantly more value. The future looks bright for DC fans in Fortnite, and the new costumes may signal the possibility of another Batman event coming soon.
