How to Get the Sketch Emotes in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Fortnite is packed to the top with wacky cosmetics that delight the eyes. Rick and Morty recently teleported back into Fortnite, while Avatar and Dragon Ball items are also still available for purchase. Epic Games is always releasing new collectibles you can buy for V-Bucks.
Popular streamers like Ninja have received skins, emotes, and even back blings in past seasons. Now it looks like Sketch will be getting his own merch in the battle royale, signaling a return to the hilarious cosmetics of Fortnite. Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming Sketch collaboration.
How Much do the Sketch Emotes Cost?
Celebrities and Twitch streamers are common in Fortnite today. Snoop Dogg recently performed a live concert in the third-person shooter, and it looks like more iconic emotes might be entering the Item Shop this week.
HYPEX posted on X today to showcase the new pair of Sketch emotes, which will likely release on January 11th and cost 400 V-Bucks each. The two cosmetics are titled "What's Up Sketch? (Point)" and "What's Up Sketch? (Flap)." Though they each feature a distinct animation, the background audio for both yells, "What's Up Brother?".
What do Players Think About the Sketch Crossover?
Some players are excited about the crossover with Sketch, while others wish that Epic Games would instead focus their attention on more popular internet celebrities. LiquidddTV on X commented that they're surprised that Sketch is receiving emotes when Kai and Speed outfits still aren't available.
Whether you like the new emotes or not, it's clear that Epic Games will continue to add internet celebrities and their catchphrases into the third-person shooter. The Item Shop recently hosted Skibidi Toilet cosmetics, so it seems like nothing can surprise Fortnite fans anymore.
