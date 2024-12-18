How to Get the Skibidi Toilet Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
Fortnite has had some pretty strange collaborations in the past. Dozens of Marvel characters are already in the Battle Royale, while creatures like Godzilla have just been added in Chapter 6. However, Epic Games can always come up with a weird skin or back bling to shock players to the core.
According to X posts by ShiinaBR and SpushFNBR, the latest crossover will be with Skibidi Toilet, which is a fun-filled series of animations on the Internet. Like previous crossovers, it seems that there will be an entire set of cosmetics in the Item Shop on December 18th surrounding the beloved Plungerman, including a toilet back bling.
What is the Skibidi Toilet Crossover?
At the moment, SpushFNBR's leak doesn't suggest that Skibidi Toilet will be anything more than a cosmetic set in Fortnite. Since Winterfest is launching on December 20th, it's highly unlikely that we'll receive any kind of event or mode surrounding the animated franchise.
It appears a skin, back bling, and even a plunger pickaxe will be available. Though you can buy the funny items individually, a bundle containing all of the bathroom-themed cosmetics will be available for 2,800 V-Bucks, which is a lot of bang for your buck if you want a wacky costume to make your teammates laugh.
The most notable item is the Skibidi Toilet back bling since it'll likely feature a toilet with a head hanging out. We'll have to wait until tomorrow to see what the Skibidi Toilet cosmetics look like in-game, but until then, you can decide which items you want to buy since the prices have already been leaked.
Item
Price
Plungerman Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Skibidi Backpack Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Skibidi Toilet Back Bling
600 V-Bucks
Plungerman's Plunger Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Skibidi Toilet Bundle
2,800 V-Bucks
