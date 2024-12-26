How to Get the Star Wars Samurai Skins — Darth Vader, Stormtrooper
Fortnite fans have seen plenty of iconic Star Wars characters make their way into the game as skins and other cosmetics, but now Epic Games has branched out into unique alternate universes within the canon. For the first time, players will be able to get their hands on Samurai-themed costumes for some of the series' most iconic villains. Let's break down the pricing.
How to Unlock Star Wars Samurai Darth Vader
Both the Samurai Darth Vader and Samurai Stormtrooper skins are part of the Star Wars Samurai Bundle, which hit the Fortnite shop on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024. The cosmetics can all be purchased individually, or as part of a bundle which discounts the total from 5600 V-Bucks down to 3200. The bundle also includes the Vader's Katana pickaxe, which is not sold separately.
Here are the individual prices:
Name
Type
Cost
Darth Vader Samurai
Outfit
1,800 V-Bucks
Stormtrooper Samurai
Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Lil' TIE Attack
Emote
500 V-Bucks
Trooper's Kamayari
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Trooper Samurai
Wrap
500 V-Bucks
Vader Samurai
Wrap
500 V-Bucks
When Does the Star Wars Samurai Bundle Leave the Shop?
Samurai Darth Vader and his Stormtooper will be available to purchase until Januray 7, 2025 at 7pm local time.