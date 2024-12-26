Esports illustrated

How to Get the Star Wars Samurai Skins — Darth Vader, Stormtrooper

Trent Murray

Epic Games

Fortnite fans have seen plenty of iconic Star Wars characters make their way into the game as skins and other cosmetics, but now Epic Games has branched out into unique alternate universes within the canon. For the first time, players will be able to get their hands on Samurai-themed costumes for some of the series' most iconic villains. Let's break down the pricing.

How to Unlock Star Wars Samurai Darth Vader

Both the Samurai Darth Vader and Samurai Stormtrooper skins are part of the Star Wars Samurai Bundle, which hit the Fortnite shop on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024. The cosmetics can all be purchased individually, or as part of a bundle which discounts the total from 5600 V-Bucks down to 3200. The bundle also includes the Vader's Katana pickaxe, which is not sold separately.

Here are the individual prices:

Name

Type

Cost

Darth Vader Samurai

Outfit

1,800 V-Bucks

Stormtrooper Samurai

Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Lil' TIE Attack

Emote

500 V-Bucks

Trooper's Kamayari

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Trooper Samurai

Wrap

500 V-Bucks

Vader Samurai

Wrap

500 V-Bucks

When Does the Star Wars Samurai Bundle Leave the Shop?

Samurai Darth Vader and his Stormtooper will be available to purchase until Januray 7, 2025 at 7pm local time.

