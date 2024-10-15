Esports illustrated

How To Get The Ultima Carver Skin During Fortnitemares 2024

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Fortnitemares has added a selection of new and returning skins to the item shop within the last few weeks, such as the Pumpkin King. The Ultima Carver outfit is the newest addition, and it comes equipped with a fresh set of cosmetics. This set will only be in the Fortnite shop until October 17th, so it's the perfect time to snag a costume for Halloween.

At only 1,200 V-Bucks for the pumpkin-colored knight, Ultima Carver is an excellent option for those trying to spend less during the holidays. For 1,500 V-Bucks, you can buy the Ultima Carver bundle, which packages the Ultima Carver skin with the Cultivar Lance pickaxe.

Below, we've listed every new cosmetic added with Ultima Carver and how much they cost individually.

Everything in the Ultimate Carver Bundle

Name

Item Type

Price

Ultima Carver

Outfit

1,200 V-Bucks

Gourd's Aegis

Back Bling

Included With Skin

Cultivator Lance

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

