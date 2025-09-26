How to Join the Daft Punk Experience in Fortnite This Weekend
- The Daft Punk Experience is the biggest musical collaboration in the history of Fortnite
- Learn what time the experience starts in each region
- Enter the event in a secret entrance through the monolith in Battle Royale
Daft Punk, the electronic music group, is making their appearance in Fortnite this weekend as Epic continues their run of iconic in-game collaborations.
This time, players will not be simply viewing a concert, they will have access to a "interactive playground" filled with unique ways for players to experience Daft Punk's new music.
The Daft Punk experience will be live in Fortnite this Saturday, September 27th as players will have access to multiple themed rooms, reimagining Daft Punk's creative universe.
Below, we will explore each of the uniquely themed rooms in detail as well as when the event starts depending on your time zone.
The Biggest Musical Experience In Gaming History
Not only is this collaboration a step forward for Fortnite, but it is a leap forward for the entire entertainment industry. Fortnite will be bringing Daft Punk's music to a generation of kids and gamers that have never experienced their music before, in a way that only a video game could.
We have seen many famous Fortnite concerts in the past, but this event looks like it's on a completely different level of immersion.
According to billboard, the Daft Punk Experience is expected to include up to 31 songs across all five of the unique rooms.
If this event is met with positive feedback from the community, it could lead to a complete shift in the music industry moving forward. We could see A-List artists begin to release music exclusively through Fortnite in a similar event. Could we even see Fortnite make its way to in-person concerts and events as an added layer of immersion for fans?
The possibilities are endless with this level of immersion and complexity, which is something that could truly shake up each respective industry.
In addition to Daft Punk, there have been leaks suggesting other famous music artists will be featured in the Daft Punk Experience. If I was an artist, I would be doing everything I could to get involved in a Fortnite live-event in the future.
What Time Does the Daft Punk Experience Start?
The Daft Punk Experience will begin on Saturday, September 27th at 2:00 p.m. ET and at the following times per region:
- West Coast US (PDT): September 27 at 11:00 AM
- Central US (CDT): September 27 at 1:00 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): September 27 at 2:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): September 27 at 7:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 27 at 8:00 PM
- Japan (JST): September 28 at 3:00 AM
How to Get Into the Daft Punk Experience?
The Daft Punk Experience will be available within the Discover section in-game. You can find the playlist by navigating through the Discover tab or by simply searching for "Daft Punk Experience" in the search bar.
The Daft Punk Experience will open at 1:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. Join the queue early to ensure you'll be ready for the 2:00 p.m. ET start time.
By entering the "Daft Punk Experience" mode within the Discover section, you will be queued to join the event.
Enter The Experience Through the Monolith
According to @AktualOchkaha on X, players will be able to access the Daft Punk Experience by entering the monolith in Battle Royale mode once the event queue opens.
In order to join the event with this method, queue into a Battle Royale game between 1:30-2:00 p.m. ET and enter the monolith on the map. This will reportedly enter you into the event just like it would if you queued from the main menu.
This is not a requirement to access the event, but a fun way to immerse yourself further into the Daft Punk Experience.
Every Room in the Daft Punk Experience
Within the Daft Punk Experience, there will be five different rooms that will allow players to experience the Daft Punk universe in unique ways. The Creative Director for Daft Punk, Cédric Hervet, sat down with GQ and discussed these rooms in detail.
Here is what we know about the five Daft Punk Experience rooms so far:
- Alive 2007: Inspired by Daft Punk's "Alive 2007" tour. This room is a virtual presentation that depicts the large stage Daft Punk performed on during this tour. Hervet says it is "very faithful to the large stage they performed on" during the Alive 2007 tour.
- Disco Room: Focused on the album Random Access Memories, the Disco Room allows players to dance and express themselves while listening to Daft Punk tracks.
- Dream Chambers Studios: A creative studio where players can create their own remixes or mashups of Daft Punk in-game.
- Robot Rock Arena: Players will face off against robots, shooting them with sound wave lasers. We are expecting the sound waves to carry small bits and pieces of Daft Punk songs.
- Around the World LEGO: This room is centered around the music video for "Around the World." Players will be transformed into LEGO figures and have the creative freedom to create their own music video. Hervet says that players will be able to customize the lighting and the dancers in the room to make each video unique.
Esports Impact
Large scale live events such as these bring in millions of players into the game, many times from different sectors of entertainment. There will be a large number of music fans who will be downloading Fortnite for the first time ever to view this experience.
Not only is this great for the game's immediate success, but it gets more people invested in Fortnite long-term. This will bring more players to the game and more attention to the growing competitive scene, which is already filled with some of the biggest streamers in all of gaming.