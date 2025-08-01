How to Join the Super Showdown Live Event in Fortnite
The Super Showdown live event is coming to Fortnite this Saturday as Superman attempts to save the island from complete destruction.
With Chapter 6: Season 3 coming to a rapid close, the Super Showdown event will begin the transition to Season 4, ushering in a new wave of characters, weapons, POIs, vehicles, and more. During Super Showdown, we can expect map-altering events to take place that will help set the stage for Chapter 6: Season 4 while bringing the story of the Super Season to a close.
With so much to be excited about, let's take a look at everything you need to know to be prepared for the Super Showdown live event in Fortnite this Saturday.
What Time is the Super Showdown Event?
The Super Showdown Story Event will take place on August 2nd at 2:30 PM EDT and at the following times per region:
- West Coast US (PDT): August 2 at 11:30 AM
- Central US (CDT): August 2 at 1:30 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): August 2 at 2:30 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): August 2 at 7:30 PM
- Central Europe (CET): August 2 at 8:30 PM
- Japan (JST): August 3 at 3:30 AM
How to Join the Super Showdown Event
In order to participate in the Super Showdown Story Event, you must join the specific event playlist in-game.
This playlist will open 30 minutes prior to the event start time which will allow you to ensure you can participate.
Be sure to log on with plenty of time to get into the playlist before the event starts at 2:30 PM EDT. Fortnite servers tend to fill up quickly on event days and you do not want to be stuck waiting in a queue while the event is starting.
What is the Super Showdown Event?
During the Super Showdown Story Event, Superman will make his return to the island to battle Daigo, the main antagonist of the event.
Players will be teaming up with Superman and his team to stop the terror Daigo is unleashing on the island. During the event, players will be viewing story events, cinematics, and battling Daigo's forces in an attempt to save the island.
The following characters will be included in the Super Showdown Story Event according to Fortnite Wiki:
- Superman
- Robin
- Morgan Myst
- Killswitch
- Haylee Skye
- Synthwave
- Ziggy
- Jones
- Hamirez
- Mask Maker Daigo
- Kintsugi Demon Guards
Little is known about the duration of the event and how interactive it will be from the player's perspective. As this has been labeled a "Story Event," you can expect many cinematics with fewer chances to interact as Epic tells a story that will lead into the next season.
Super Showdown Story Implications
After Daigo's failed attempt to infiltrate the Spirit Realm during the Chapter 6: Season 2 Mini Live-Event, he has returned to the island to cause chaos once again.
His attempts to drain the island of its energy throughout Season 3 have been successful and has forced Supernova Academy to fight back with superheroes of their own.
Morgan Myst has rallied the team at Supernova Academy following Daigo's attack on the campus, building up to this intense battle. Superman will join Morgan Myst, Hope, and Jones to fight back and recover the Shard from Daigo before the island is destroyed.
Demon's Domain Will Be Destroyed During the Live Event
As you can see in the event trailer, Demon's Domain will be destroyed during the Super Showdown event. To destroy Demon's Domain, Daigo will be unleashing a kraken with hundreds of eyes onto the island that will need to be stopped.
The dark swirl covering Demon's Domain in the trailer may be foreshadowing this kraken's appearance as it clearly resembles the eye of a hurricane:
The extent of the damage Daigo will cause to the island is completely unknown and may extend further than Demon's Domain. With the POI located just north of the ocean, this kraken could rise out of the water and completely change the southern portion of the island.
Super Showdown FNCS Impact
The Super Showdown Story Event will not directly impact the FNCS Major 3 Finals, which begin just after the conclusion of this event. Only Daigo's position on the map will be reflected on the Finals, which will adjust landing strategy for parties landing at Demon's Domain:
As confirmed in the post above, the map changes taking place during the Super Showdown Event will not be reflected within Major 3 gameplay. This means the POIs themselves will stay exactly the same as they are now, allowing players to strategize on the current map.
Earn Twitch Drops During FNCS Major 3 Finals
Just after the Super Showdown Live Event concludes, the first day of FNCS Major 3 Finals begins as competitors battle for their last chance to qualify for the Global Championships.
You can earn Twitch drops by watching on August 2nd and 3rd to earn an exclusive in-game item:
- FNCS Charger Back Bling: Watch for 60 minutes cumulative during the Finals broadcasts on August 2 and August 3.
In order to earn this drop, make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Epic account and you are signed in while watching on Twitch.
The matches will also be broadcast live at Legends Landing in-game. However, if you are watching this way you will not earn any Twitch drops.