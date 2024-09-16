How to Play the Day of Doom LTM in Fortnite
The Season of Doom is in full swing and it's only going to get more intense in the next massive Fortnite update. We finally have details on the long-teased Marvel-themed limited time mode. After leakers learned that the LTM would focus on a "heroes vs. villains" concept, we now know that it's true.
Here's everything we know about the Day of Doom LTM.
What is Day of Doom?
Day of Doom is a Limited Time Mode in Fortnite that will place players on to two separate teams. Players will either take on the role of Dr. Doom's henchmen or play as Allies of the Avengers. The mode is for 32 players in teams of 16.
LTM Objectives
Doom's Henchmen will need to collect six arcane artifacts that turn off the ability to respawn for the Avengers. Once they can no longer respawn, all you have to do is eliminate every enemy player to win the mode.
The Avengers have a much simpler goal. While Doom's Henchmen can respawn, they have a limited number of total respawns available. Once that supply has been eliminated, you win.
Players have already noted that the mode is very similar to the Endgame LTM that released in Season 8. In that event, the Chitauri had a total of 150 respawns. Given that the mode also had 6 artifacts to collect (the Infinity Stones), that is likely to be the number this time around.
While this is a repeat LTM, the event was well-received the first time around, so it's likely to be a great time once again.