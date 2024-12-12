Esports illustrated

Fortnite: How to Play in First-Person

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Lots of great content is coming to Fortnite, including many new game modes. Outside of Fortnite OG, Ballistic launched yesterday and is now the only official tactical shooter in Fortnite. Ballistic is growing in popularity faster than the speed of sound, particularly because of its first-person feature.

First-person mode is now in Fortnite, and fans can't wait to get a taste of the new perspective. However, you can't play in first-person in every game mode. For example, Battle Royale doesn't have a first-person option at all. Here's everything you should know about the new view in Fortnite.

How to Use First-Person in Fortnite

Only two game modes currently allow the use of the first-person perspective. The first is Creative, which offers the ability to play in both perspectives. Ballistic is the second mode, and it was specifically built around using a first-person view.

Ballistic Mode

Ballistic mode just launched yesterday, but it's already a hit with the Fortnite fan base. You enter Ballistic in first-person and that's the only way to experience the tactical shooter. You can begin matchmaking for Ballistic on Fortnite's home page, but be aware that it's still a new mode and many players have reported issues with lag. Regardless, it's fun to finally be able to see how Fortnite looks from a first-person perspective.

Creative Mode

Everybody loves Creative. Whether it be for a TDM-style firefight or Prop Hunt, there's something for everyone. As such, Epic Games must have thought it important to include first-person as a feature in Creative alongside its launch in the Ballistic mode.

Creators of fun-filled modes in Creative now can build islands that use the first-person camera, so you can choose one of the many modes that offer the fan-favorite feature by searching through recently published islands in the Creative menu. For example, you can play a new first-person free-for-all mode by Andb right now by using the code 8793-3266-7090.

