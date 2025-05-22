Fortnite: How to Recruit Every Mandalorian Follower
Fortnite continues to add to the Star Wars season, and this week's update just introduced a few new companions based around one of the franchise's most popular concepts. Four Mandalorian NPCs have been placed on the Island, providing resources and combat aid to players who prove themselves worthy.
If you want to recruit the Mandalorians in Fortnite, then you've come to the right place. This complete guide will explain the concept of Mandalorian companions, where they're located, and how to recruit them.
What Are the Mandalorian Companions?
Like other followers in BR mode, the Mandalorian companions can be recruited to aid you in combat, plus they may sell powerful items, including the Mandalorian Jetpack.
The Mandalorian's most important feature is their ability to follow you and fight by your side, which is especially useful if your teammate has dropped out of the match. Mandalorians are strong allies, so here's everything you need to know about their recent introduction to Fortnite.
How to Recruit Mandalorians
You can't simply walk up to a Mandalorian and command them to follow you. Instead, you'll first need to complete their quest. Upon speaking with any of the four Mandalorians scattered around the Island, they'll offer a mission where you must collect three pieces of intel.
Collect Intel from the Outposts
The intel is located inside small outposts, of which there are a few throughout the map. Players may not need to visit all the locales, but collecting the intel is the only way to recruit a Mandalorian. You may encounter player or AI enemies near the outposts, so only visit once you've found some loot and built up your shields.
You'll need three pieces of intel, so the best locations for you to visit are unmarked spots located directly west of Masked Meadows, on the roads northeast of Canyon Crossing, and in the northwest corner of Outlaw Oasis.
Return to the Mandalorian NPC
Once you have your hands on the necessary intel, you must return to a Mandalorian to complete the mission. Speak with one of the Mandalorian NPCs again, and you can then hire their services for 250 gold bars.
Disclaimer: Hiring a Mandalorian companion will dismiss any other follower.
Where Are the Mandalorians?
There are four Mandalorian types in total, and you can find each of them around the Chapter 6 Island in different spots. None of the Mandalorians are particularly hard to get to, but other players will likely seek them out, too, so watch out for enemies when you land near them.
We've compiled a list of locations below where you'll encounter a Mandalorian companion.
• Heavy Mandalorian - Eastern end of the map, southeast of Pumped Power.
• Medic Mandalorian - Western end of the Island, directly west of Outlaw Oasis.
• Supply Mandalorian - Directly northeast of Magic Mosses.
• Scout Mandalorian - Near the large river that's northeast of Canyon Crossing.
How Are the Mandalorian Companions Shaking Up the Meta?
More followers means new chances for NPCs to aid you in combat, plus you'll encounter more enemies with companions as well. NPC followers can turn the tide of a firefight, especially for players who are still learning the core mechanics of Fortnite.
Since there are now so many companions on the Island, recruiting one is more essential than ever if you want a fair fight. Expect to encounter more NPC followers, especially towards the middle of a match. Whether competitive or casual, all fans will begin to recruit the powerful allies known as Mandalorians to gain an advantage.
In addition to the follower mechanic, Mandalorians can also sell you powerful equipment, like the Mandalorian Jetpack. The weapons wielded by enemy players in a competitive match could become more varied, so you need to prepare for more possibilities in the latest update.
How to Get the Mandalorian Skin
For Star Wars fans seeking to build an entire squad of Mandalorians, there's something for you, too. To match the new companions, players will be able to purchase a customizable Mandalorian skin from the in-game store, according to ShiinaBR, Loolo_WRLD, and SpushFNBR.
The skin releases in the Item Shop on May 22nd and will cost 1,800 V-Bucks, while a special bundle containing all items may be released for 2,500. The list below displays every Mandalorian item found on ShiinaBR's X post, plus their prices.
• Mandalorian Outfit - 1,800 V-Bucks
• Mandalorian Back Bling - 400 V-Bucks
• Mandalorian Emote - 300 V-Bucks
• Mandalorian Pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks
• Mandalorian Bundle - 2,500 V-Bucks