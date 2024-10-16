How To Unlock All Rewards During Fortnitemares 2024
Fortnitemares has shaken up the Fortnite map, but it has also introduced a new set of rewards to collect. The Halloween season is filled with spooks, and the new back bling, glider, and pickaxe reflect the time of year perfectly.
We're bringing you this guide to explain how you can complete every challenge in Fortnitemares 2024. This article also includes a full list of cosmetics you can earn during the Halloween extravaganza. More challenges and rewards may be added within the next two weeks, so stay tuned for updates in this article.
Every New Reward In Fortnitemares 2024
There are 11 rewards you can earn during Fortnitemares, including a glider and a pickaxe. Below, we've compiled every cosmetic in the order you unlock them. One reward is unlocked per each challenge you complete.
Name
Item Type
The Fangler
Bass
Carver's Helm
Emote
Horde's War Wheel
Back Bling
Thrills & Chills
Loading Screen
Nightmare's Choice
Track
Banner Icon
Homebase Banner
Jack-O'-Drifter
Contrail
Fiendish Wand
Pickaxe
Cauldron Chill
Emote
Night Of The Nitemares
Loading Screen
The Great Scarecrow
Glider
How To Complete Challenges During Fortnitemares 2024
A wide variety of challenges are gracing the Fortnite map this Halloween. More quests will be added in the next two weeks, allowing you to unlock every reward in Fortnitemares. Here's how you can complete each quest during the event.
Quest
Find and Defeat Billy
Interact with the Saw TV inside the large white house, located southwest of Freaky Fields. After touching the TV, Billy will spawn and attack you. Defeat Billy using the weapon of your choice, and then the quest will be complete.
Damage opponents with Boom Billy
You need to deal 150 damage to opponents in Battle Royale and other official game modes using the Boom Billy throwable item. This new weapon is found in chests throughout official game modes.
Visit Freaky Fields and The Underworld
To complete this challenge, you have to visit both the Freaky Fields and The Underworld points of interest. Each offer a Halloween theme, so it's worth visiting each once.
Travel distance in the air using the Witch Broom
You must travel 500 meters while riding the Witch Broom item. Witch Brooms can be found inside chests around the Island.
Collect 20 items
Pick up 20 items in a Fortnite match.
Damage opponents with a Chainsaw
Deal 1,500 damage with the Chainsaw weapon to complete this task. Chests contain Chainsaws occasionally, but they're very rare.