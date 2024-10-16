Esports illustrated

How To Unlock All Rewards During Fortnitemares 2024

Fortnitemares trailer shows a pumpkin carving contest with new characters.
Fortnitemares trailer shows a pumpkin carving contest with new characters. / Fortnite YouTube

Fortnitemares has shaken up the Fortnite map, but it has also introduced a new set of rewards to collect. The Halloween season is filled with spooks, and the new back bling, glider, and pickaxe reflect the time of year perfectly.

We're bringing you this guide to explain how you can complete every challenge in Fortnitemares 2024. This article also includes a full list of cosmetics you can earn during the Halloween extravaganza. More challenges and rewards may be added within the next two weeks, so stay tuned for updates in this article.

Every New Reward In Fortnitemares 2024

Fortnitemares 2024 Cosmetics With Purple Background
Fortnite

There are 11 rewards you can earn during Fortnitemares, including a glider and a pickaxe. Below, we've compiled every cosmetic in the order you unlock them. One reward is unlocked per each challenge you complete.

Name

Item Type

The Fangler

Bass

Carver's Helm

Emote

Horde's War Wheel

Back Bling

Thrills & Chills

Loading Screen

Nightmare's Choice

Track

Banner Icon

Homebase Banner

Jack-O'-Drifter

Contrail

Fiendish Wand

Pickaxe

Cauldron Chill

Emote

Night Of The Nitemares

Loading Screen

The Great Scarecrow

Glider

How To Complete Challenges During Fortnitemares 2024

Fortnite Jigsaw Billy Riding Tricycle
Fortnite

A wide variety of challenges are gracing the Fortnite map this Halloween. More quests will be added in the next two weeks, allowing you to unlock every reward in Fortnitemares. Here's how you can complete each quest during the event.

Quest

Find and Defeat Billy

Interact with the Saw TV inside the large white house, located southwest of Freaky Fields. After touching the TV, Billy will spawn and attack you. Defeat Billy using the weapon of your choice, and then the quest will be complete.

Damage opponents with Boom Billy

You need to deal 150 damage to opponents in Battle Royale and other official game modes using the Boom Billy throwable item. This new weapon is found in chests throughout official game modes.

Visit Freaky Fields and The Underworld

To complete this challenge, you have to visit both the Freaky Fields and The Underworld points of interest. Each offer a Halloween theme, so it's worth visiting each once.

Travel distance in the air using the Witch Broom

You must travel 500 meters while riding the Witch Broom item. Witch Brooms can be found inside chests around the Island.

Collect 20 items

Pick up 20 items in a Fortnite match.

Damage opponents with a Chainsaw

Deal 1,500 damage with the Chainsaw weapon to complete this task. Chests contain Chainsaws occasionally, but they're very rare.

Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

