How to Unlock the Bird Call Emote in Fortnite
Fortnite is incentivizing players to load up on V-Bucks this month with an exclusive emote that has players hyped. Emotes are the best way to let other players know how you feel after you secure a kill, or to engage with opponents in the lobby before a match, so the more emotes you have the greater your range of communication.
How to Earn the Bird Call Emote
Players will automatically receive the bird call emote with the purchase of V-Bucks for the month of October 2024. Any amount of V-Bucks will award the emote. If you buy V-Bucks outside of the in-game store, make sure to log in to Fortnite before the cut off date to ensure you get the emote.
Players who buy a V-Bucks card will need to redeem it during the giveaway window. Epic's announcement also notes that redeeming a V-Bucks card on the Nintendo Switch can only be used on that platform.
While the emote is new, and new is always hype, Epic Games threw in a disclaimer with the giveaway details stating that "it may become purchasable in the Fortnite Shop at a later date." So, if you miss the window, there's a chance you'll be able to buy the bird call emote some time in the future.
When Does the Bird Call Emote Giveaway End?
Here are the start and end dates for the bird call emote in every region. You'll need to redeem your V-Bucks purchase by the end time in order to secure the emote. Per Epic Games:
- PST: October 1 at 5 PM - October 31 at 5 PM
- EST: October 1 at 8 PM - October 31 at 8 PM
- UTC: October 2 at 12 AM - November 1 at 12 AM
- BST: October 2 at 1 AM - November 1 at 1 AM
- CET: October 2 at 2 AM - November 1 at 2 AM
- JST: October 2 at 9 AM - November 1 at 9 AM
- AET: October 2 at 10 AM - November 1 at 10 AM
- NZDT: October 2 at 12 PM - November 1 at 12 PM
The emote campaign coincides with a huge influx of new cosmetics to Fortnite. Whether its the recent Rubius bundle, the upcoming Shaq ICON set, or the dozens of new items dropping with Fortnitemares like Saw or The Nightmare Before Christmas, there is plenty for Epic to try and entice players with into dropping some cash on V-Bucks this month.