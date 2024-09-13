How to Unlock Black Cat in Fortnite
The newest to name to join the list of Fortnite crossover skins is Marvel's Black Cat. Black Cat is one of the greatest thieves in the Marvel universe which makes her a phenomenal choice for a game that's stolen so much money from so many unsuspecting parents.
When Does Black Cat Release in Fortnite?
The Black Cat skin will be available Friday, September 13, at 8 pm EST. It's obtained very easily through the power of money. It's not unlocked via challenges, it's just going to be available in the in game store.
The full bundle will cost 2,300 V-Bucks, the skin by itself will be 1,500 V-Bucks, pickaxe and guitar are 800 V-Bucks, and the wrap is 500 V-Bucks. It's a standard Fortnite bundle so as usual, it's cheaper to buy the whole bundle if you want everything, but if there's one specific thing you want and nothing else, you will have the option of getting just that.