Black Cat x Fortnite



• Full Bundle: 2,300 V-Bucks

• Black Cat Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

• Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

• Guitar: 800 V-Bucks

• Wrap: 500 V-Bucks



Releases Friday at 8 PM ET



Info VIA @SpushFNBR pic.twitter.com/YIDqQJskCi