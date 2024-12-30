How to Unlock Color Splash Jellie for FREE With V-Bucks
There are thousands of cosmetics to collect in Fortnite, but not all have a flair for the dramatic. However, outfits like Color Splash Jellie will impress all your fellow combatants, so Epic Games is offering a unique way to add it to your locker. Additionally, you gain the exciting LEGO Style when you unlock Color Splash Jellie.
Purchasing V-Bucks can be a fun or frustrating experience depending on what you receive. Though you can buy the virtual currency directly for various prices, there are also packs that bundle a few thousand V-Bucks with a unique skin or an entire cosmetic set. It looks like the Color Splash Jellie outfit will soon be available, so we're going to explain exactly how you'll be able to get it.
How to Get Color Splash Jellie in Fortnite
ShiinaBR brought to our attention that a new Fortnite promo will be releasing on January 13th. According to sources on X like SamLeakss and EquinoxFNCreate, you'll unlock the Color Splash Jellie outfit upon redeeming a V-Bucks card between January 13th and February 16th of 2025.
The Color Splash Jellie outfit is a wondrous and colorful skin, plus it always has a cheerful smile. If you like wacky skins loosely based on real-world objects, then this fish food costume is a must-have. It's unclear if this promotion will ever return after 2025, so it's best to cash in your V-Bucks cards during the January-February time frame.
There are tons of bundles that pair a skin with a handful of V-Bucks, but the Color Splash Jellie promotion is special because it allows you to physically gift a Fortnite cosmetic to friends and family. Whether you need a present for a child's birthday or a fun holiday like Valentine's Day, Color Splash Jellie has you covered.