How to Unlock FREE Lego and Chord Kahele Skins
Everybody loves free stuff, whether it be real or virtual items. Fun-filled cosmetics are one of Fortnite's main appeals, so it's an exciting day when a free skin, glider, or pickaxe is introduced into the battle royale. Yet again, Fortnite is offering free items to those who complete certain objectives.
X leakers like ShiinaBR have been posting about the announcement. With the recent release of Fortnite OG as a permanent game mode and now the possibility of free cosmetics, our beloved third-person shooter has never been this hot. We're going to explain exactly how you can unlock Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele for free.
There are two skins and LEGO styles to unlock in Fortnite for free. The first is Mr. Dappermint, a funny Christmas fellow. The next outfit you can get is Chord Kahele, so there's variety in the new costumes.
How to Unlock Mr. Dappermint in Fortnite
To unlock Mr. Dappermint, you'll need to link your Epic Games account with your LEGO account, which you can do by signing into your Epic account via their website and then clicking Account Management - Apps and Accounts - Link With LEGO. You may have to create a LEGO account while linking, but it's a quick process.
How to Unlock Chord Kahele in Fortnite
The Chord Kahele outfit is a little harder to unlock. You'll need to earn XP on a mobile platform, such as an Android phone. The action-packed quest requires you to download Fortnite on a mobile device, as you can't complete this challenge on gaming consoles like PlayStation or Xbox.
It's unclear when these two free skins will be released in Fortnite, as the challenges aren't currently available. We'll likely see the release of Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele in tomorrow's update, but Epic Games may also wait until Winterfest.