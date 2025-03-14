How to Unlock the FREE Dupli-Kate Fortnite Skin
On March 11, 2025, Fortnite dropped a special surprise for its players: the title released a second wave of Invincible skins complete with additional back bling, pickaxes, emotes and more. The collaboration set, celebrating the show's third season release, includes an Allen the Alien skin and a funky new Black & Blue Invincible/Mark outfit colorway.
Luckily for frugal fans, one item in the new Invincible drop is completely free: players can obtain the Dupli-Kate outfit at no cost. Let's explore where to find and how to obtain it so you can start multiplying Victory Royales with Kate's superpowers.
How to Get the Free Dupli-Kate Fortnite Skin
Where Is Dupli-Kate's Fortnite Skin?
Dupli-Kate's Fortnite skin will be part of a Fortnite Spring Raid Quest. To navigate to the game's Quest section, open the main menu and press the "Quests" button at the top of the screen. The Dupli-Kate quest is part of the "Creator Islands" section, which can be found on the left-hand side of the Quests screen. The Spring Raid location contains a showcase so players can see all the rewards they can obtain. In addition, users can track their Quest completion using visible progress bars.
How Can Players Complete Quests for the Free Dupli-Kate Skin?
As of March 14 2025 at 9 AM ET, Fortnite's Spring Raid event is live. Players must complete a series of Spring Raid quests to earn progressively more valuable rewards, with Dupli-Kate's outfit available in the lineup. It's important to note that the Spring Raid quests require Fortnite players to squad up with friends, so you cannot obtain the Dupli-Kate skin alone.
The Spring Raid event contains several stages, each with a different prize. To reach the stage's rewards, parties must complete an objective — for example, earning 60,000 XP. In earlier quest stages, Invincible fans can earn Dupli-Kate's themed Shrinking Rae back bling and Duplicating Batons pickaxe. Dupli-Kate's skin is obtained at Stage 9, the event's final phase.
Spring Raid Quest Rewards:
- Through The Fire And Flames
- Axo's Big Moment Spray
- Shrinking Rae Back Bling
- Party Beats Spray
- Field of Dreamflowers Loading Screen
- Duplicating Batons Pickaxe
- Song Bubble Emoji
- Dupli-Kate Emote
- Dupli-Kate Skin
The Fortnite Spring Raid quests are time-locked, so players can only complete one stage per day. This means users can obtain the Dupli-Kate skin beginning on March 22.
Esports Impact
The new raid naturally drives top level esports pros and content creators alike to take on these seasonal challenges. Having a free reward from one of the most popular shows of the season certainly doesn't hurt either. You can check out the Fortnite Spring Raid on the channels of the following top creators: