How to Use Mace Windu's Lightsaber in Fortnite Galactic Battle
- Acquire Mace Windu's famed purple lightsaber in the newest Fortnite update
- Learn how to use Fortnite's newest Force Ability: Force Pull
Fortnite Galactic Battle is in full force and the first major update of the season has released giving us additional characters and abilities to use in battle. One of the most influential components of the season has been the NPCs scattered around the map offering powerful weapons, items, and even game-changing abilities. In today's update, two of the most iconic Jedi in the entire Star Wars franchise have been added to the game as NPCs: Mace Windu and Darth Maul.
In this guide, we will be looking at how you can obtain Mace Windu's lightsaber in Fortnite Galactic Battle and how you can acquire the new Force Ability: Force Pull.
Where to Find Mace Windu on the Map
Mace Windu is appearing on the map in multiple locations as a hologram NPC that players must find. His hologram will be clearly marked on the map with a purple lightsaber icon. In this video below, you can see that his hologram spawned in the area just above Masked Meadows.
When you approach Mace Windu, his hologram will appear allowing you to interact with him.
Obtaining Mace Windu's Lightsaber and Learning Force Pull
When interacting with Mace Windu, he will give you a quest that requires you to learn Force Pull and Force Jump while using a lightsaber. Accepting this quest will open a Star Wars-themed rift that your character will enter.
After your character emerges from the rift, they will be carrying Mace Windu's lightsaber and will have learned the Force Pull ability.
How to Use Windu's Lightsaber and Force Pull Ability
After acquiring Windu's lightsaber, you will be able to use the powerful melee weapon against enemies. Using the lightsaber in combination with Force Pull is incredibly powerful.
Force Pull can be used to bring enemies and objects rapidly toward your character. In Perfect Score's YouTube video above, you can see how much damage can be dealt when combining Force Pull with a lightsaber melee. Up to three NPCs have been seen being pulled by the ability.
Esports Impact
Both Windu's lightsaber and Force Pull should have huge impacts on FNCS gameplay. The Force Pull ability in particular should be incredibly impactful in build battles as it can be used to pull objects and potentially destroy structures.
Pro players now have multiple different Jedi holograms they can go for on the island. Choosing which force ability they want to acquire will change drop locations for teams who want easy access to these powerful abilities.
With the biggest creator and pro-player tournament of the year just days away, it will be interesting to see how these competitors adapt to these new features in the FNCS Pro-Am. The Pro-Am starts on Saturday, May 10th where we will get to see the best players in the world using these new abilities in an incredibly high-stakes tournament.